AI To Reshape Jobs, Education, Say Political Leaders As India Pushes For Global Leadership

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Artificial intelligence dominated political discourse on Tuesday as leaders from various parties weighed in on its impact on jobs, education, and governance at the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, with some highlighting its transformative potential while others raised concerns about risks and preparedness.

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said fears of job losses due to AI mirror earlier anxieties during the advent of computers and the internet, stressing the need for reskilling to harness new opportunities.

"There is a real concern, but if we reskill and repurpose our youth, AI can generate many employment opportunities. The key question is how we adapt, mitigate risks, and benefit from this emerging technology," she said, adding that governments must frame policies to maximise benefits while addressing gaps and loopholes.

Chaturvedi noted that AI is already playing a significant role in daily life and will increasingly shape the future, making human adaptation and responsible governance crucial.

BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Amar Patnaik emphasised the transformative impact of AI in education, particularly in personalising learning for students.

Referring to discussions at a recent technology summit, he said the role of AI in pedagogy, making education more tailored to individual needs, cannot be ignored. Patnaik described the government's push as a "visionary step" towards achieving a developed India, adding that India is positioning itself as a global leader not only in using AI but also in setting standards.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh defended the scale of the summit amid Opposition criticism, saying previous governments had failed to organise global events that showcased India's capabilities.

He said the current summit features around 500 sessions, more than 3,500 speakers from India and abroad, participation from over 300 startups, and the presentation of 12 indigenous AI models, with over 2.5 lakh attendees expected.

He asserted that the event demonstrates India's ambition to lead the world in artificial intelligence, adding that critics tend to view such initiatives through the lens of corruption.

"For us, AI represents an Atmanirbhar India on the path to becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047," he said.

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 has brought together policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, and innovators to deliberate on the wide-ranging implications of artificial intelligence across sectors, including employment, education, governance, and economic development.