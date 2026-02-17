Creating Education System To Prepare Students For Both Exams And Life: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated a CM Shri School at Sarojini Nagar, highlighting the government's aim to create an education system that prepares children not only for examinations, but for life.

The event also saw the laying of foundation stones for 75 CM Shri School projects across the Capital.

This initiative of the Delhi Government has been launched in accordance with the National Education Policy to provide modern, technology-integrated and improved education, said an official.

Pradhan congratulated the Chief Minister, stating that within a year, the government has made commendable progress towards fulfilling its commitments in the field of education.

He noted that hundreds of thousands of students are pursuing education in Delhi and that it is the government's responsibility to effectively implement the National Education Policy.

He expressed confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi government will continue playing an active role in advancing school education, higher education and research-oriented learning in the country.

Chief Minister Gupta said that CM Shri Schools are not merely new buildings, but an initiative to make Delhi's children globally competitive.

The Chief Minister informed that AI-enabled smart classrooms are being established in these schools, equipped with interactive panels, digital learning content and modern learning tools. This will enable personalised learning according to each student's ability.

A dedicated portal has also been developed for preparation for competitive examinations such as JEE, NEET, CUET, CLAT and NDA, featuring regular online tests and progress tracking.

Chief Minister Gupta stated that multi-sectoral skill labs will introduce students at an early stage to subjects such as robotics, artificial intelligence, design and mechatronics, helping them secure employment or start their own ventures in the future.

Special ICT labs will provide training in digital literacy, coding and computational thinking. Digitised libraries will offer e-books, research material and resources for competitive examinations, she said.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood described the establishment of 75 CM Shri Schools as a significant achievement and said that by developing them as institutions of high standards, the Delhi Government has set an example.

These schools will provide children from economically weaker, lower and middle-income families with modern facilities and technologically advanced education comparable to private schools, he said.

The Chief Minister said that career labs will assess students' interests and aptitudes, providing appropriate guidance for higher studies, skill development and employment.

'Science of Living' spaces will focus on mental well-being, moral education and personality development to ensure students grow with confidence and strong values, she said.

The Chief Minister stated that such an education model has not been implemented in this manner in any other state.

With the integration of AI and technology-driven learning, multilingual education and structured industry engagement through internships, the schools aim not only to secure high board examination results but also to facilitate admissions into IITs, medical colleges and foreign universities.