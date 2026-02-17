Critical Metals Corp. Proudly Announces The Highest Re-Assay TREO Results From Inception From (33) Drill Holes Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Also Indicates Massive Geological Upside at the Hill Deposit at Flagship Tanbreez Heavy REE Project in Greenland NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the“Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced our strongest REE assay results to date: 33 drill intercepts from the Hill Deposit at the Tanbreez Heavy REE Project have returned exceptional grades - up to 0.94% TREO. These results reinforce Tanbreez as a world class heavy rare earths asset and validate our focused development strategy. Highlights - 2010 Hill Deposit Resampling Program

33 drill holes from the 2010 Hill Deposit drilling campaign (comprising 1,014 samples) with best grading up to 0.94% TREO.

Consistent, high quality heavy REE mineralization across multiple holes

Strengthens project economics and our pathway to resource expansion and development

Positions CRML to capitalize on growing global demand for heavy rare earths used in magnets, EVs, defence, and advanced technologies

Assay results received for 33 diamond drill holes from the Hill Zone deposit

Weighted average TREO+Y of 0.44% (refer Table 2)

TREO+Y grades range from 0.31% to 0.94%, with an average 24.1% heavy rare earth oxides (HREO) component.

Gallium Oxide (Ga2O5) assays range from 87 ppm to 117 ppm

Zirconium oxide (ZrO2) assays range from 1.04 % to 3.81 %

Associated elevated elements (weighted averages)



CeO2: 1,684 ppm



Nb2O3: 986 ppm

HfO2: 248 ppm

All intercepts ≥ 2 m downhole reported using a 3,000 ppm TREO+Y cut off

Results expand the elemental dataset and enhanced QA/QC validation of historical assaying techniques

Results demonstrate strong correlation and consistency of high-grade rare earth (REE) mineralisation within the existing Hill Deposit

Priority infill resource drilling is planned for the 2026 field season

Demonstrates tangible, near-term value uplift at our flagship Tanbreez project

De risks our resource base and enhances our development and offtake discussions Supports CRML's strategic growth plan to become a leading supplier of critical heavy rare earths Next steps

Continued drilling and resource definition programs to convert promising intercepts into mineable reserves

Ongoing metallurgical and environmental studies to advance project permitting and feasibility Active engagement with strategic partners, off takers, and capital markets to accelerate development

This announcement reports exploration results from the Hill Zone Deposit resampling program only. It does not report any change to Critical Metals Corp's Mineral resource or Mineral resource estimates. Tony Sage, Chief Executive Officer of Critical Metals Corp., commented: “The Company is very encouraged by the results of the Hill Zone Deposit resampling program, which provides strong validation of the historical 2010 drilling dataset. The excellent repeatability and high correlation between the original and repeat assays confirm TREO grades within a tight 2–5% precision range, underscoring the robustness of the rare earth mineralization previously reported for the Hill Zone Deposit. We have undertaken a rigorous QA/QC review to verify the reliability of the historical drilling and to enhance our geological understanding by testing individual rare earth elements and other important associated elements found at Tanbreez. This work strengthens and de-risks our analytical controls. These results provide our stakeholders with a solid foundation as we continue to progress technical studies and plan further drilling in 2026.” Summary of New Drill Hole and Assay Results Drill hole collar information and mineralized intervals greater than 0.3% TREO+Y are detailed in Tables 1 and 2, Figures 1-3, Appendix 1 and 2. Reporting and Methodology Notes

TREO+Y represents the sum of La2O3, CeO2, Pr2O3, Nd2O3, Sm2O3, Eu2O3, Gd2O3, Tb4O7, Dy2O3, Ho2O3, Er2O3, Tm2O3, Yb2O3, Lu2O3, and Y2O3. HREO refers to the heavy rare earth oxide subset.

A minimum reported downhole intercept width of 2 meters has been applied.

Drill holes were drilled both vertically and at angles to intersect flat to shallow dipping mineralization.

Vertical holes are interpreted to approximate true width.

No economic weighting has been applied to the reported results.

A 3,000ppm TREO+Y cut-off grade has been applied with no equivalence calculation used.

“n/a” indicates the element was not analyzed.

All drilling and assay results, including both higher and lower grade intervals, are reported to ensure balanced and transparent disclosure. Intervals are reported at a minimum downhole width of 2m applying a 3,000ppm TREO+Y cutoff, with no top cut and no economic weighting.







Figure 1 Diamond Drilling Hill Zone 2010



Hole ID From To Interval (m) Total Depth TREO+Yppm HREO Ratio % Ga 2 O 3 (ppm) HfO 2 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) CeO 2 (ppm) Th (ppm) U (ppm) ZrO 2 (%) 10-D03 0 30 30 30 3494 24.4 97 208 785 48 1310 45 16 1.21 10-D05 0 7 7 30 7413 26.8 93 554 1598 125 2545 38 19 2.59 10-D06 7.15 30 22.85 30 3864 21.4 94 201 827 48 1475 52 19 1.14 10-D07 0 10 10 30 6322 26.8 109 457 1385 102 2197 37 18 2.22 10-D08 5 30 25 30 4545 22.8 109 224 1009 55 1774 49 19 1.23 10-D09 2 11 9 30 5999 25.6 108 423 1304 96 2116 35 17 2.06 10-D10 12.1 16 3.9 30 5541 37.9 n/a n/a 2172 n/a 3434 n/a n/a 3.48 10-D10 24.45 30 5.55 30 3697 22.4 109 184 834 44 1453 58 20 1.04 10-D13 8.4 30 21.6 30 4266 22.3 102 202 967 50 1662 50 19 1.16 10-D14 3 8 5 30 8060 28.7 95 617 1701 143 2750 24 18 3.37 10-D16 0 10 10 30 5540 26 106 388 1157 91 1943 36 18 2.09 10-D17 0 27.35 27.35 30 4787 24.1 100 291 1018 69 1750 62 19 1.64 10-D18 0 13 13 30 4316 25.3 111 255 917 60 1569 50 21 1.41 10-D18 17 28 11 30 7589 27.2 101 508 1550 135 2627 37 19 2.71 10-D19 4.7 8.85 4.15 30 5896 37.2 n/a n/a 2253 n/a 3695 n/a n/a 3.69 10-D19 18.4 30 11.6 30 4236 23.1 101 217 927 52 1638 48 19 1.25 10-D20 0 4 24.00 30 6038 37.8 n/a n/a 2304 n/a 3753 n/a n/a 3.81 10-D20 13.25 30 16.75 30 4347 22.7 105 212 945 52 1683 62 23 1.24 10-D22 0 5.6 5.6 30 9436 29 95 652 1910 175 3217 31 21 3.81 10-D24 0 4 4 30 9318 28.9 87 645 1911 173 3180 41 22 3.6 10-D28 11.4 30 18.6 30 3992 24.2 105 218 867 51 1491 58 20 1.21 10-D29 0 26.45 26.45 30 3609 24.3 103 217 793 50 1342 59 20 1.2 10-D30 1.5 30 28.5 30 3873 24.1 105 212 824 50 1485 55 20 1.17 10-D31 0 12 12 30 3559 23.4 106 201 781 49 1357 62 20 1.1 10-D31 15.85 30 14.15 30 4047 25 103 245 931 59 1498 66 22 1.35 10-D34 0 30 30 30 3945 22.9 103 223 870 53 1500 53 18 1.19 10-D35 1 30 29 30 4285 23.1 111 226 965 56 1620 63 21 1.22 10-D36 0 20.2 20.2 30 4437 23.6 105 218 980 54 1691 59 21 1.21 10-D36 23.5 30 6.5 30 4468 24.9 96 263 1009 63 1648 56 20 1.43 10-D37 13.2 30 16.8 30 4693 22.8 104 232 1041 60 1777 61 22 1.29 10-D38 3 30 27 30 3854 24 98 216 868 53 1455 58 19 1.23 10-D39 0 2.05 2.05 30 3587 26.2 116 217 806 51 1322 51 16 1.23 10-D39 4.4 20.4 16 30 4261 24 107 228 952 56 1623 61 20 1.27 10-D39 24.4 30 5.6 30 3867 24.1 106 220 889 57 1465 75 22 1.22 10-D40 0 29.75 29.75 30 3926 23.8 109 214 868 53 1488 66 22 1.2 10-D41 0 4.2 4.2 30 5032 27.1 93 345 1196 77 1791 56 22 1.76 10-D41 7.9 22.1 14.2 30 4234 22.8 105 216 981 53 1669 51 19 1.2 10-D41 25.85 29.7 3.85 30 4152 25.1 117 259 919 61 1522 143 28 1.36 10-D42 0 30 30 30 4370 23.3 111 219 962 56 1667 56 20 1.21 10-D43 0 15.4 15.4 30 3933 22.3 95 216 858 50 1496 54 20 1.23 10-D43 19.6 24 4.4 30 3100 33 n/a n/a 1082 n/a 2090 n/a n/a 1.55 10-D44 0 30 30 30 3905 23.3 106 214 886 53 1512 57 19 1.2 10-D45 0 30 30 30 3751 23.1 107 211 796 52 1427 54 19 1.11 10-D46 2 30 28 30 4773 24 102 232 1059 60 1867 53 20 1.33 Weighted Average 30 4407 24.1 101 242 986 59 1684 54 19 1.41

Table 1 - Drill results from the 2010 diamond drill holes in the upper Hill Deposit







Figure 2. Project Drilling Summary Plan (WGS84 zone 23N)

Background Information and Assay Results

As part of the Company's ongoing QAQC program and GAP analysis, Critical Metals Corp has undertaken a comprehensive resampling and analytical review of historical drilling completed within the Hill Project area.

The primary objectives of the resampling program, using existing 2010 pulp samples from the 33 diamond drill holes reported in this announcement, were to:



Obtain a complete suite of relevant elemental assay;



Verify the reliability of the historical dataset;



Confirm assay precision across key analytes;



Identify any potential systematic variance between the original and recent analytical results, and

Establish a consistent and auditable geochemical analytical methodology across the Fjord Deposit, Hill Zone Deposit, Upper Fjord, and Area B (see Figure 2).

The program comprised 1,014 pulp samples from diamond drill holes completed in 2010 by Rimball Pty Ltd which were re-analyzed for a complete elemental assay suite, including REE and associated elements such as gallium, niobium, tantalum, zirconium and hafnium.

This work has provided an expanded dataset to support future geological, metallurgical, and resource modelling activities, together with enhanced QA/QC validation of historical assaying procedures. Due to the age of the drilling, not all original pulp samples were available for re-analysis.

Overall, the resampling results demonstrated good reproducibility, with global average grades for most elements showing strong agreement with the original assays. Importantly, TREO+Y values exhibit strong correlation and precision, providing additional confidence in the integrity and reliability of the historical assay dataset. A small number of individual samples exhibited variances outside expected tolerances, which are currently being investigated.

2026 Tie-in Drilling Program - Hill Zone, Upper Fjord and Area B

The Company is currently planning the 2026 field program which is likely to include additional infill drilling at the Hill Zone Deposit aimed at changing the status for the existing MRE currently inferred and indicated Mineral Resource Estimate to a Measured resource with additional infill drilling planned for 2026, (refer ASX Announcement 27 March 2025).

The Company recently reported 2025 drilling results from Area B and Upper Fjord, which identified additional mineralization potential adjacent to the Hill Zone Deposit.

The proposed 2026 drilling program is expected to include:



Infill resource drilling at the Hill Zone Deposit;



Extension and tie-in drilling between the Hill Zone, Upper Fjord and Area B; and

Open-space extension drilling to further define mineralized zones between these areas.

The recent and historical drilling results continue to demonstrate consistent Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO+Y) grades and heavy rare earth oxide (HREO) proportions across drill-defined mineralized zones. These results support ongoing technical studies and future development planning.

Subject to final budgeting and approvals, further infill drilling at the Hill Deposit, reconnaissance tie-in drilling between Area B and Upper Fjord, and associated geotechnical work are proposed. Proposed commencement dates will be released to the market in due course.

This announcement reports Exploration Results only. It does not report any change to the Company's Mineral Resource estimates. References to the 27 March 2025 Maiden Mineral Resource are provided for context only.





Figure 3. Hill Deposit Drill Hole Summary Plan (WGS84 zone 23N)







Figure 4. Hill Deposit Cross Section (6748300mN) Summary Plan (WGS84 zone 23N)



About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is a large, rare-earth deposit located in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit .

APPENDIX 1 – Drill-hole Collar Table

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Depth 10-D02 453839.2 6748067.7 391.8 -90 0 30.0 10-D03 454178.9 6748059.2 430.3 -90 0 30.0 10-D05 454300.1 6748059.1 430.5 -90 0 30.0 10-D07 453809.0 6748142.3 374.0 -90 0 30.0 10-D09 454144.7 6748148.8 414.5 -90 0 30.0 10-D10 454208.5 6748138.3 420.2 -90 0 30.0 10-D12 453920.1 6748219.9 356.7 -90 0 30.0 10-D13 453998.4 6748219.7 370.6 -90 0 30.0 10-D14 454083.9 6748218.6 383.7 -90 0 30.0 10-D16 454239.9 6748219.8 397.0 -90 0 30.0 10-D17 453966.2 6748296.2 360.9 -90 0 30.0 10-D18 454040.0 6748300.2 367.7 -90 0 30.0 10-D19 454116.2 6748299.0 366.8 -90 0 30.0 10-D20 454200.2 6748299.4 371.7 -90 0 30.0 10-D22 454360.7 6748306.2 389.8 -90 0 30.0 10-D24 454000.9 6748367.0 339.8 -90 0 30.0 10-D28 454400.9 6748361.5 380.6 -90 0 30.0 10-D29 454564.6 6748358.0 379.6 -90 0 30.0 10-D30 454518.4 6748306.7 392.5 -90 0 30.0 10-D31 454597.1 6748302.2 381.6 -90 0 30.0 10-D34 454480.6 6748220.5 400.9 -90 0 30.0 10-D35 454555.7 6748225.4 394.2 -90 0 30.0 10-D36 454361.3 6748140.9 405.2 -90 0 30.0 10-D37 454440.2 6748141.3 402.6 -90 0 30.0 10-D38 454520.7 6748140.0 399.8 -90 0 30.0 10-D39 454601.6 6748136.5 402.3 -90 0 30.0 10-D40 454360.9 6748052.4 415.8 -90 0 30.0 10-D41 454435.7 6748056.5 409.0 -90 0 30.0 10-D42 454520.8 6748057.4 411.2 -90 0 30.0 10-D43 454358.8 6748019.9 418.9 -90 0 30.0 10-D44 454441.9 6748021.1 413.7 -90 0 30.0 10-D45 454510.9 6748023.9 416.5 -90 0 30.0 10-D46 454603.9 6748024.1 430.8 -90 0 30.0 Total 990.0

2010 Resampling Program coordinates based on WGS1984 zone 23 North grid system with results to date





APPENDIX 2 – Drill Assay Results – TREO+Y, HREO & Metal Oxides

HoleID From To Interval TREO+Y

ppm HREO+Y

ppm LREO

ppm HREO

Ratio % ZrO2

% Ta2O5

ppm Nb2O5

ppm Ga2O3

ppm HfO2

ppm CeO2

ppm Th

ppm U

ppm 10-D03 0 30 30 3494 883 2611 24.4 1.2104 48 785 97 208 1310 45 16 10-D05 0 7 7 7413 2167 5246 26.84 2.5939 125 1598 93 554 2545 38 19 10-D06 7.15 30 22.85 3864 911 2953 21.44 1.1387 48 827 94 201 1475 52 19 10-D07 0 10 10 6322 1778 4545 26.75 2.2198 102 1385 109 457 2197 37 18 10-D08 5 30 25 4545 1004 3541 22.76 1.2252 55 1009 109 224 1774 49 19 10-D09 2 11 9 5999 1649 4350 25.55 2.0585 96 1304 108 423 2116 35 17 10-D10 12.1 16 3.9 5541 2107 3434 37.9 3.4809 2172 3434 24.45 30 5.55 3697 823 2874 22.42 1.0379 44 834 109 184 1453 58 20 10-D13 8.4 30 21.6 4266 926 3339 22.32 1.1642 50 967 102 202 1662 50 19 10-D14 3 8 5 8060 2333 5727 28.65 3.3716 143 1701 95 617 2750 24 18 10-D16 0 10 10 5540 1524 4017 26.04 2.0893 91 1157 106 388 1943 36 18 10-D17 0 27.35 27.35 4787 1231 3556 24.08 1.6436 69 1018 100 291 1750 62 19 10-D18 0 13 13 4316 1095 3222 25.25 1.4089 60 917 111 255 1569 50 21 17 28 11 7589 2139 5450 27.15 2.7098 135 1550 101 508 2627 37 19 10-D19 4.7 8.85 4.15 5896 2202 3694 37.23 3.6871 2253 3695 18.4 30 11.6 4236 979 3257 23.07 1.2511 52 927 101 217 1638 48 19 10-D20 0 4 4 6038 2286 3753 37.79 3.8092 2304 3753 13.25 30 16.75 4347 984 3363 22.72 1.2359 52 945 105 212 1683 62 23 10-D22 0 5.6 5.6 9436 2749 6687 28.97 3.8064 175 1910 95 652 3217 31 21 10-D24 0 4 4 9318 2700 6618 28.93 3.6033 173 1911 87 645 3180 41 22 10-D28 11.4 30 18.6 3992 967 3025 24.22 1.2133 51 867 105 218 1491 58 20 10-D29 0 26.45 26.45 3609 913 2695 24.29 1.2024 50 793 103 217 1342 59 20 10-D30 1.5 30 28.5 3873 927 2946 24.07 1.1685 50 824 105 212 1485 55 20 10-D31 0 12 12 3559 864 2695 23.44 1.1045 49 781 106 201 1357 62 20 15.85 30 14.15 4047 1019 3028 24.97 1.3511 59 931 103 245 1498 66 22 10-D34 0 30 30 3945 934 3011 22.9 1.1936 53 870 103 223 1500 53 18 10-D35 1 30 29 4285 994 3291 23.13 1.2199 56 965 111 226 1620 63 21 10-D36 0 20.2 20.2 4437 996 3441 23.58 1.2116 54 980 105 218 1691 59 21 23.5 30 6.5 4468 1116 3352 24.9 1.427 63 1009 96 263 1648 56 20 10-D37 13.2 30 16.8 4693 1079 3614 22.82 1.2865 60 1041 104 232 1777 61 22 10-D38 3 30 27 3854 963 2890 23.97 1.2332 53 868 98 216 1455 58 19 10-D39 0 2.05 2.05 3587 943 2644 26.18 1.232 51 806 116 217 1322 51 16 4.4 20.4 16 4261 1022 3239 23.99 1.2668 56 952 107 228 1623 61 20 24.4 30 5.6 3867 951 2917 24.12 1.2214 57 889 106 220 1465 75 22 10-D40 0 29.75 29.75 3926 943 2983 23.81 1.1978 53 868 109 214 1488 66 22 10-D41 0 4.2 4.2 5032 1360 3671 27.07 1.7641 77 1196 93 345 1791 56 22 7.9 22.1 14.2 4234 969 3266 22.82 1.1966 53 981 105 216 1669 51 19 25.85 29.7 3.85 4152 1047 3104 25.08 1.3626 61 919 117 259 1522 143 28 10-D42 0 30 30 4370 985 3385 23.31 1.2058 56 962 111 219 1667 56 20 10-D43 0 15.4 15.4 3933 943 2990 22.28 1.2277 50 858 95 216 1496 54 20 19.6 24 4.4 3100 1010 2090 32.95 1.5457 1082 2090 10-D44 0 30 30 3905 918 2987 23.31 1.1987 53 886 106 214 1512 57 19 10-D45 0 30 30 3751 893 2858 23.07 1.114 52 796 107 211 1427 54 19 10-D46 2 30 28 4773 1087 3686 24.03 1.3303 60 1059 102 232 1867 53 20





