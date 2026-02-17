- WHOOP, the human performance company, today announced a new global partnership with Nassr Football Club, bringing together two institutions united by a shared belief: that sustained excellence is built through insight, discipline, and a relentless commitment to progress.

Under the partnership, WHOOP becomes Nassr's exclusive fitness, performance, and health wearable technology partner, supporting the club's men's first team through the 2026 Saudi Pro League season.

At its core, the collaboration is designed to elevate the athlete journey – enabling deeper understanding of the body, sharper decision-making, and smarter performance across training, recovery, and competition. By integrating the WHOOP real-time physiological insights into daily routines, Nassr's players and performance staff will gain a more holistic view of readiness, resilience, and long-term health at the highest level of the game.

“At the highest level of football, performance isn't accidental- it's engineered,” said John Sullivan, Chief Marketing Officer at WHOOP.“Nassr Football Club is setting a new standard for how elite teams think about readiness, recovery, and long-term athlete health. This partnership reflects a shared belief that sustained success comes from understanding the body, making smarter decisions every day, and committing to the work behind the scenes. We're proud to partner with Nassr as they continue to push what's possible in modern football.”

Importantly, the partnership was born from the athletes themselves. Across elite sport globally, WHOOP has become a trusted performance companion, and Nassr was no exception – with several players already choosing to wear WHOOP as part of their personal performance and recovery routines. What began as individual adoption naturally evolved into a shared belief, making the partnership a seamless and authentic next step for both organizations.

The partnership reflects Nassr's evolution into a modern, high-performance football institution – one driven by marginal gains, sports science, and a culture the club defines as the“NASSR STATE OF MIND.” This philosophy places equal emphasis on ambition and sustainability, recognizing that elite performance is not only about matchday output, but about consistency, recovery, and longevity.

With one of the largest and most passionate global fan bases in world football, Nassr continues to shape conversations around mindset, preparation, and what it truly takes to compete at the top. Through the WHOOP technology, those conversations extend beyond the pitch – reinforcing a commitment to athlete wellbeing and performance standards that endure over time.

The partnership will also come to life through joint content initiatives and collaborative storytelling, offering fans unprecedented insight into the preparation, discipline, and data that underpin elite football performance today.

WHOOP, the human performance company, empowers people to unlock their potential and live longer, healthier lives. The WHOOP membership delivers world-class wearable technology, personalized coaching, and actionable insights across recovery, sleep, training, and health.

WHOOP wearable devices, including WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG, feature groundbreaking innovations such as cardiovascular health screening (including an FDA-cleared ECG), Healthspan to measure Pace of Aging and WHOOP Age, and the first-of-its-kind wearable Blood Pressure Insights.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Boston, WHOOP has raised more than $400 million in venture capital and ships to 56 markets worldwide. To learn more or start a one-month free trial, visit whoop and connect with WHOOP on Instagra, , Faceboo, LinkedI, and YouTub.

Nassr is one of Saudi Arabia's most historic and successful sporting institutions, founded in 1955 and headquartered in Riyadh. With a legacy built on excellence, ambition, and loyalty, Nassr has evolved from a national powerhouse into a globally recognized football brand.

Driven by a clear vision to compete at the highest international level, the club is committed to sporting success, institutional innovation, and cultural impact – while remaining deeply rooted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its passionate fanbase.

Today, Nassr stands as a modern football institution, representing Saudi Arabia's ambition on the global sporting stage through world-class talent, progressive partnerships, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.