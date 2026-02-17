Jackie Chan Wishes Fans Around The World A Happy Chinese New Year Of The Horse!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS) One of the world's greatest action superstars Jackie Chan has now wished his friends and fans around the globe a happy Chinese New Year of the Horse.

Taking to his Instagram page, Jackie Chan wrote,“Gong Xi Fa Cai! Wishing a happy Chinese New Year of the Horse to all my friends and fans all over the world! The“Hong Bao” red packet giveaway is back again! Check out my website for more details on how to receive a lucky red packet! (”

A visit to the scrapbook of the actor on his website revealed that this year too, the actor will be giving away 'Hong Bao' (lucky red packets) to his immensely supportive and loving fans as part of the new year celebrations.

Pointing out that Jackie Chan had wished all his friends and fans all over the world a safe, healthy, happy, and prosperous Year of the Horse, the actor's team went on to inform that the highly anticipated“Chinese New Year Hong Bao Giveaway” was back and that Jackie Chan's annual tradition of giving away 300 'Hong Bao'to his continuously supportive and loving fans was about to begin.

The organisers said that those who wished to have a chance at winning a lucky“Hong Bao” red packet would have to follow the simple instructions they had listed below and correctly answer the fun quiz containing 10 multiple-choice questions on Jackie Chan.

The organisers said that for one to have a chance of winning a Hong Bao red packet, one would have to correctly answer all 10 questions. The entries of those who do so will be put into the lucky draw for a 'Hong Bao' red packet.

Stating that the“2026 Chinese New Year Hong Bao Giveaway” quiz was starting now, the organisers said that the contest would end on February 21, 2026 at 23:59PM (Hong Kong time).

Asking contestants to follow the instructions they had given to submit their answers, the organisers cautioned participants that only one entry per person would be accepted and that submitting emails more than once would disqualify them.

The organisers said that 300 lucky fans who correctly answer all 10 questions before February 21, 2026 would be randomly picked and announced on February 23, 2026.