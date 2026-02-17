Warner Bros. Says Resuming Talks With Paramount On Its Buyout Offer

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

New York: Warner Bros. Discovery said Tuesday it is resuming talks with Paramount Skydance on its buyout offer, giving the company a week to beat out a rival Netflix bid.

These discussions scheduled to end February 23 are designed to give Paramount Skydance a chance to make its "best and final offer," Warner Bros. Discovery said in a statement that stressed it prefers the Netflix merger offer and has scheduled a special shareholders meeting to vote on it on March 20.