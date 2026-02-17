Heartfelt Connections Becomes #1 International Best Seller, Elevating The Power Of Meaningful Conversation

MENAFN - GetNews)



People. Hearts. Connection Connections by Dezlee Hancock achieves #1 International Best-Seller status, inspiring readers worldwide to transform their lives through courageous, honest, and heartfelt conversations with themselves and others.

Dezlee Hancock, #1 International Best-Selling Author, Conversation Advocate, and Coach, is celebrating a remarkable global achievement as her book, Heartfelt Connections, reaches #1 International Best-Selling status. The book achieved Best Selling and #1 Best-Selling status prior to launch and secured International and #1 International Best-Selling status within just seven hours. The title ranked across 34 best-selling categories in the United States and Canada, including five #1 rankings, underscoring the powerful resonance of its message with readers worldwide.

Heartfelt Connections: Have Courageous, Honest and Thoughtful Conversations with Yourself, God and Others explores the foundational role conversation plays in shaping identity, relationships, and personal fulfillment. With a compassionate and deeply human approach, Hancock invites readers to reflect on the conversations they have internally and externally - and how those exchanges influence every aspect of life.

“I am in the people business of rediscovering our humanity with one another, including within ourselves,” said Hancock.“When we change our conversations, we change our lives. Every relationship we have - including the one with ourselves - begins with how we speak, listen, and show up.”

Drawing from lived experience and thoughtful reflection, Heartfelt Connections addresses a growing societal challenge: the harm caused by careless words, unspoken emotions, and avoided truths. Hancock's work encourages readers to take responsibility for their inner dialogue, practice self-care and self-respect, and engage in conversations that build understanding rather than division.

At the heart of the book is the belief that personal transformation begins internally. Hancock emphasizes that how individuals value, love, and care for themselves directly impacts how they interact with the world. By cultivating self-awareness and authenticity, readers are empowered to foster deeper relationships, stronger communities, and a more compassionate society.

The book also provides practical insights for readers seeking to step forward powerfully in their lives. Among Hancock's core principles are learning to take responsibility for personal happiness, embracing self-love as a foundation for resilience, and recognizing life itself as a gift rather than a burden. These ideas are presented not as abstract concepts, but as accessible practices rooted in everyday conversations.

Beyond the book, Hancock's mission extends into her coaching and advocacy work through Purple Enterprises, where she continues to help individuals rediscover meaning, connection, and purpose. Her approach centers on“having conversations about conversations,” bringing awareness to the idea that every meaningful change begins with dialogue.

The overwhelming response to Heartfelt Connections reflects a growing desire for authenticity, emotional intelligence, and deeper human connection in an increasingly disconnected world. Readers from diverse backgrounds have embraced the book's message as both timely and timeless - a reminder that words matter, and when spoken with intention, they can heal, inspire, and transform.

As Hancock shares in her closing message to readers:“Your words matter. Make them matter.”

About Dezlee Hancock

Dezlee Hancock is a #1 International Best-Selling Author, Conversation Advocate, and Coach dedicated to helping people rediscover their humanity through meaningful dialogue. Through her work, she empowers individuals to transform their lives by cultivating courageous, honest, and heartfelt conversations with themselves and others.