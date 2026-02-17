Jordan-Türkiye Senate Panel, Envoy Discuss Expanding Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 17 (Petra) -- The Jordanian-Turkish Brotherhood Committee in the Senate met Tuesday with Türkiye's Ambassador to Jordan, Yakup Caymazoglu, to discuss ways to strengthen ties and review key regional and international developments.Committee Chair Senator Yassin Al-Hasban underscored the depth of Jordanian-Turkish relations, built on historical bonds, shared interests and mutual respect, and stressed the importance of building on the outcomes of His Majesty King Abdullah II's recent visit to Türkiye and his meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an, in line with both countries' commitment to expanding strategic cooperation and political coordination.He called for organizing meetings, exchanging visits and legislative expertise, emphasized benefiting from Türkiye's experience in developing health and education sectors.He rejected any unilateral Israeli measures in the West Bank, including annexation decisions and violations of international law, and highlighted the need to address Gaza residents' suffering while advancing a just and comprehensive political solution to the Palestinian issue.He also reiterated Jordan's rejection of measures targeting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and emphasized the need to support the agency to ensure continued services to Palestinian refugees.For his part, Caymazoglu affirmed his country's keenness to enhance coordination and consultation with Jordan on various issues. He praised His Majesty's role in defending Jerusalem and its holy sites and reiterated Türkiye's respect for Jordan's historical role under the Hashemite Custianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.He noted that the meeting between King Abdullah II and President Erdo?an marked an important milestone, reflecting alignment on issues of mutual concern, particularly shared political positions on the Palestinian cause. He stressed Türkiye's readiness to build on the meeting's outcomes by activating dialogue channels and expanding cooperation.Committee members, in turn, called for strengthening trade cooperation and expanding Turkish investments in Jordan, particularly in trade, infrastructure, education and medical tourism, while stressing the importance of reaching political solutions to regional and international issues, foremost the Palestinian cause.