Another Round Of Trilateral Negotiations Begins In Geneva, Umerov Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov stated this on Facebook.

"Today, we are starting another round of negotiations in a trilateral format - Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. We have the frameworks approved by the President of Ukraine and a clear mandate. Security and humanitarian issues are on the agenda. We are working constructively, focused and without excessive expectations. Our task is to maximally advance those solutions that can bring sustainable peace closer," Umerov emphasized.

He thanked the American side for its engagement and consistent work in the negotiation process, as well as Switzerland for organizing and providing the conditions for holding the meetings.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Ukrainian delegation arrived to participate in another round of trilateral negotiations involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. The meeting of the delegations will take place behind closed doors.

It was also reported that U.S. President Donald Trump, ahead of the new round of trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Geneva, stated that Ukraine must sit down at the negotiating table more quickly.

