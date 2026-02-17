403
Futures Inch Downward
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures tracking Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday as precious metal prices retreated, while investors awaited January inflation data due later in the morning.
The TSX went airborne 603.43 points, or 1.9% to close Friday at 33,073.71. On the week, the index gained 602 points, or 1.85%.
March futures fell 0.2% Tuesday.
In corporate news, Wheaton Precious Metals said it has signed a silver streaming agreement worth $4.3 billion with BHP Group. BHP will deliver silver from its share of output at Peru's Antamina mine.
Markets were shuttered Monday, in Canada, for Family Day, in the U.S., for Presidents' Day.
Tuesday is a busy one for macroeconomics. January inflation numbers saw the light of day. Housing starts in Canada rose to 238,000 in January from 280,700 in December, while manufacturing sales in Canada rose 0.6% in the last month of calendar 2025, the number having plunged 1.3% the month before.
The consumer price index grew 2.3% in January, compared to a boost of 2.4% in December. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.1% in January.
Also in December, wholesale trade hiked 2%, compared to a slide of 1.8% the month before. New motor vehicle sales sold in Canada numbered 127,248 in December, decreasing 6.1% from December 2024. In dollar terms, sales decreased 7.4% in December 2025 compared with one year earlier
Also in December, Canadian investors acquired $13.1 billion of foreign securities, led by purchases of US shares. Meanwhile, foreign investors reduced their holdings of Canadian securities by $5.6 billion, following six consecutive months of investment totalling $145.4 billion.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange tacked on 8.78 points, to 991.99 Friday, but remained down for the week by 24 points, or 2.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures were trading lower Tuesday, as Wall Street struggles to regain its footing after yet another losing week. Technology stocks including beaten-down software names led the early selling.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials notched 12 points lower to 49,557.
Futures for the much broader index dropped 14.5 points, or 0.2% to 6,836.
Futures for the NASDAQ fell 148.75 points, or 0.6%, to 24,654.50.
Meta Platforms and Nvidia dropped around 1% each in Tuesday's premarket. Palantir Technologies also lost 1.8%. Memory chip makers like Micron and Sandisk, which have been big winners this year, were lower.
Palo Alto Networks reports earnings after the bell on Tuesday. DoorDash, Walmart and Wayfair share results later in the week.
The S&P 500 is coming off its second consecutive losing week as fears about AI's disruption hit industries such as software, real estate, trucking and financial services.
Both the S&P 500 and blue-chip Dow lost more than 1% last week, while the technology-heavy NASDAQ Composite lost more than 2%.
The Dow and S&P 500 both logged their fourth losing weeks of the last five. The NASDAQ recorded its fifth straight negative week, its longest losing streak since 2022.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 retreated 0.4%, while the most of Asia was off for the Lunar Year holiday.
Oil prices slipped 40 cents to $62.38 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices gained $30.60 to $4,979 U.S an ounce.
