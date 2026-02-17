Reserveone Announces Filing Of Amendment To Registration Statement On Form S-4 With The SEC For Proposed Business Combination With M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The proposed business combination was initially announced on July 8, 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReserveOne, Inc. (“ReserveOne”) and ReserveOne Holdings, Inc. (“Pubco”) today announced that, in connection with the previously disclosed proposed business combination with M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ: MBAVU, MBAV, MBAVW) (“M3-Brigade”), Pubco has publicly filed an amendment to the registration statement on Form S-4 (the“Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”).

This amendment follows Pubco's previous public filing of the Registration Statement on December 5, 2025, and reflects additional progress in the SEC review process. Subject to the completion of the SEC review process and satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of M3-Brigade's shareholders, Pubco is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol“RONE” upon the closing of the transaction.

The Registration Statement contains a preliminary proxy statement of M3-Brigade and a prospectus of Pubco relating to the proposed business combination. While the Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides updated and important information regarding ReserveOne, M3-Brigade, Pubco, as well as the proposed business combination.

About ReserveOne

ReserveOne is a digital asset company focused on investing in the cryptocurrency upgrade of the financial system. Following the closing of the proposed business combination, it expects to manage a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies and digital assets while generating additional yield through staking, protocol participation, and venture investments in blockchain infrastructure. ReserveOne's mission is to bridge the trust of public markets with cryptocurrency innovation, creating a resilient, transparent platform for long-term value creation. Learn more at .

About M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ: MBAVU, MBAV, MBAVW) is a special purpose acquisition company formed to identify and partner with companies undergoing transformational growth, with a focus on innovative platforms in the digital, energy, and infrastructure sectors. It is sponsored by MI7 Sponsor, LLC, an affiliate of CC Capital, which also owns ReserveOne.

Media Contacts:

ReserveOne

...

