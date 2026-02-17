Furniture Plastic Market Worth $21.55 Billion By 2030 At 6.2% Says Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The furniture plastic market is experiencing steady growth, which is mainly a result of the increasing demand for cheap, lightweight, and long-lasting furniture that can satisfy the needs of various residential, commercial, and institutional sectors. The design freedom of plastics has led to an increased use of materials such as polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC, ABS, and carbon fiber in furniture like chairs, tables, storage units, modular systems, and outdoor furniture. The pace of urbanization, disposable incomes, and affordable housing and commercial infrastructure, especially in the developing countries, are major factors behind the growth of the market. Besides, the growing preference for modular, ready-to-assemble, and space-efficient furniture is leading to the increased use of plastic components that provide uniform quality, faster manufacturing cycles, and lower logistics costs compared to wood and metal.

Browse in-depth TOC on“Furniture Plastic Market”

250 - Market Data Tables

60 – Figures

330 - Pages

List of Key Players in Furniture Plastic Market:

Keter Group (Israel)Nilkamal (India)Supreme Industries Limited (India)Tramontina (Brazil)Cello (India)Inter IKEA Systems B.V. (Netherlands)MillerKnoll, Inc. (US)Grosfillex (France)Poly-Wood, LLC (US)NARDI S.p.A. (Italy)Harwal Group of Companies (UAE)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Furniture Plastic Market:

Rapid urbanization and growth in affordable housing.Environmental concerns and plastic waste perception.Adoption of recycled and bio-based plastics.Balancing durability, aesthetics, and sustainability.

The furniture plastic market is technologically advancing. Improvements in polymer compounding, injection molding, and surface finishing are allowing furniture manufacturers to increase product durability, UV resistance, and color intensity while still using less material. The pace of the transition to eco-friendly materials and closed-loop manufacturing is largely influenced by regulatory frameworks aimed at reducing plastic waste and increasing recyclability, as well as the adoption of the circular economy in Europe and some countries of Asia Pacific. In addition, digital design tools, automation, and smart manufacturing techniques are helping to increase production efficiency, customization capabilities, and product lifecycle management. As sustainability is becoming one of the main criteria for consumers, manufacturers are moving towards eco-design, using recycled materials and low-carbon production processes, thus making furniture plastics a reliable and scalable solution for modern, environmentally friendly furniture applications.

Based on type of plastic, the furniture plastic market is segmented into virgin and compounded grades. The virgin segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024 due to its improved mechanical strength, surface finish, and overall quality. Plastics of virgin grades like polypropylene, polyethylene, ABS, and PVC find their applications in residential, commercial, and institutional furniture, such as chairs, tables, storage units, and modular systems. These materials possess excellent processability, dimensional stability, and resistance to moisture, making them suitable for indoor and outdoor furniture applications. The dominance of virgin-grade plastics has been bolstered by the continuous demand for high-quality, long-life products of furniture and the increasing demand for modern designs and mass-produced furniture. Manufacturers also favor virgin plastics to meet performance specifications, safety standards, and visual requirements.

In 2024, North America was ranked the third-largest market for furniture plastic. The market in the region is driven by a stable furniture manufacturing base, high consumer spending on home furnishings, and solid demand from commercial and institutional sectors. These plastic materials are durable, have lightweight construction, and are flexible in design. In addition, the increasing focus and concern on sustainability, recyclability, and compliance with environmental regulations have influenced material choices. The demand for furniture plastics in the region is supported by the presence of established furniture brands and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

In the US, one of the major factors driving the demand for plastic-based furniture parts has been the proliferation of modular housing, co-living spaces, and flexible office environments. The introduction of appealing features for sustainable materials, recycled content, and low-VOC manufacturing is attracting furniture manufacturers to plastic producers who have advanced formulations. With North America setting higher sustainability standards while requiring more design flexibility, durability, and worker and consumer safety compliance, the region is expected to witness demand for furniture plastics in the residential, commercial, and institutional sectors

Browse Adjacent Markets Resins & Polymers Market Research Reports

Related Reports: