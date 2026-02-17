Legalzoom Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), a leading online platform for legal services, today announced that Noel Watson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, California on Monday, March 2, 2026. The Citizens Technology Conference in San Francisco, California on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Noel Watson will participate in a fireside chat presentation at 11:30 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast and replay of the Citizens fireside chat presentation will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website at .

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal services, transforming how individuals and small businesses navigate the legal system. By combining intuitive technology with access to experienced attorneys-whether through our vast independent attorney network or our own law firm-we offer the tools and guidance people need to confidently manage everything from business formation and compliance to estate planning and ongoing legal support.

With over two decades of experience and millions of customers served, LegalZoom helps individuals and small businesses navigate legal needs with confidence. For more information, please visit

Contact

Investor Relations

...