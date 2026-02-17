Muscular Dystrophy Association Announces Łukasz Sznajder, Phd, Msc, To Receive Inaugural MDA Research Momentum Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This award honors an emerging leader shaping the future of neuromuscular research will be presented at the 2026 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference on March 9 in Orlando, Florida.

New York, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today announcedas the first recipient of the, a new honor recognizing early-career investigators whose innovative, high-impact research is shaping the future of neuromuscular disease science. The award will be presented during the

“The MDA Research Momentum Award reflects our commitment to investing not only in today's breakthroughs, but in the scientists who will drive the next generation of discovery,” said Sharon Hesterlee, PhD, President and CEO of the Muscular Dystrophy Association.“By recognizing emerging leaders at this pivotal stage in their careers, we are helping build a stronger, more collaborative future for neuromuscular research.”

The MDA Research Momentum Award celebrates rising scientists within five years of their first faculty appointment who demonstrate exceptional promise through scientific originality, emerging leadership, and meaningful engagement with the neuromuscular research community. Dr. Sznajder is being recognized for his pioneering work in molecular genetics focused on understanding the mechanisms underlying neuromuscular and neuropsychiatric disorders - including myotonic dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and others - with the goal of advancing new targeted therapeutic approaches.

“I am deeply honored and excited to receive the MDA Research Momentum Award,” said Łukasz Sznajder, PhD, MSc, Assistant Professor at UNLV.“The Muscular Dystrophy Association has a profound impact on advancing neuromuscular research. It continues to foster an environment in which science thrives and tackles complex challenges. The MDA support was fundamental to my discoveries, enabling the development of new models to study disease biology and therapeutic approaches, the identification of previously missing components of disease mechanisms, and the discovery of novel disease biomarkers. This recognition highlights the importance of fundamental research on disease biology, which advances meaningful progress toward care and a cure for patients and their families.”

In addition to scientific innovation, Dr. Sznajder has shown strong momentum toward independent leadership through collaboration, mentorship, and participation in MDA-supported programs and initiatives that strengthen the neuromuscular research ecosystem. His work builds on nearly two decades of research conducted in the United States and Poland, with 19 peer-reviewed publications in leading journals including Nature Neuroscience, Nature Communications, Nucleic Acids Research, and PNAS, and sustained funding from federal agencies and nonprofit organizations.

“Early-career investigators are driving some of the most exciting advances in neuromuscular research,” said Angela Lek, PhD, Chief Research Officer at the Muscular Dystrophy Association.“The MDA Research Momentum Award recognizes scientists whose innovation, leadership, and engagement signal lasting impact and reflects our commitment to investing in the future of discovery for the neuromuscular community.”

About the MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference

The Muscular Dystrophy Association is the convener of the largest global gathering of the neuromuscular disease community – the MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference – serving as a vital platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration. The four-day international event will bring together renowned researchers, clinicians, affiliated health care providers, academicians, advocates, and industry leaders to explore the latest advances in the field of neuromuscular disease. Last year's MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference included over 2,500 attendees (2,000 in-person; 500 virtual) from 41 countries with 8 specialized tracks, 39 sessions, 207 speakers, 56 exhibitors, 18 industry sponsored forums, 236 in-person posters, 379 virtual posters, 56 oral poster presentations, and 20 patient advocacy organizations exhibiting (with 37 organizations participating in the NMAC meeting).

