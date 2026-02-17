Sailpoint Launches Comprehensive Recertification Program And New Certification To Address Cybersecurity Skills Gap

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New initiatives aim to foster professional growth and validate real-world identity security expertise

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SailPoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL ), a leader in enterprise identity security, today announced an expansion of its professional certification ecosystem, with the launch of the SailPoint Recertification Program and a new certification, the SailPoint Certified Identity Security Administrator. These initiatives reinforce SailPoint's commitment to addressing the cybersecurity skills shortage by helping strengthen the talent market and validating identity professionals' expertise.

While the cybersecurity industry continues to face a global talent shortage, many organizations are shifting focus towards upskilling their existing workforce. Industry research indicates that more than half of cybersecurity professionals report skill gaps in their current roles, driven by rapid technology change and SaaS innovation. Further, talent with identity security skills is even more rare. Organizations with less mature identity programs lack teams with specialized skills-those in Horizons 1 and 2 either lack identity teams altogether or rely on IT helpdesks for identity security support. Rather than solely relying on new hiring, organizations are investing in certifications that validate expertise and keep practitioners' skills current. The SailPoint Recertification Program is designed to support this shift and help certified professionals remain at the forefront of industry best practices. The program extends SailPoint certifications for an additional two years for committed individuals who have passed the SailPoint Certified Identity Security Engineer, SailPoint Certified IdentityIQ Engineer, and the new SailPoint Certified Identity Security Administrator exams. It aims to support a culture of continuous learning, essential for keeping pace with today's identity security best practices.

SailPoint is also introducing the SailPoint Certified Identity Security Administrator exam. This enables customers and partners to validate real-world administrator expertise in cloud-based identity security. The exam covers critical areas including platform management, virtual appliances, identity and lifecycle management, provisioning, access management, and governance. Identity University participants can complete a training path and access exam prep guides to prepare for this certification. This launch marks the seventh exam now available from the SailPoint Professional Certification and Credentialing Program within Identity University, serving a community that already includes over 12,000 SailPoint certified professionals.

“SailPoint is reinforcing its commitment to strengthening the cybersecurity talent market by helping organizations train their existing employees to further develop their skills,” said Meredith Blanchar, Chief Customer Officer at SailPoint.“By renewing and expanding their knowledge, participants can not only uphold the value of their certification but also contribute to a stronger, more knowledgeable ecosystem of identity security professionals. The number of SailPoint Certified professionals has quadrupled over the last year, and this new certification will enable even more participants to validate their knowledge.”

To modernize how these achievements are recognized and recorded, SailPoint has adopted Credly as its new digital badging platform. This provides certified professionals with secure, verifiable digital badges that can be easily shared across social networks and professional profiles. The platform also features a centralized certification directory, offering greater visibility for the community and helping organizations quickly identify and verify certified talent.

Learn more about the training paths, courses, prep materials, and certification exams available through SailPoint Professional Certification and Credentialing Program on Identity University.

