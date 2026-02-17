AI At Civilisational Inflection Point, Can Expand Human Capability: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that artificial intelligence stands at a civilisational inflection point and can expand human capability in unprecedented ways, but if left unguided, it could also test existing social foundations.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, PM Modi explained the significance of the summit's motto, saying, "Today, AI stands at a civilisational inflection point. It can expand human capability in unprecedented ways, but it can also test existing social foundations if left unguided. That is why we have deliberately framed this Summit around Impact that ensures meaningful and equitable outcomes, not just innovation. The guiding spirit, "Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhaye", reflects India's civilisational philosophy. The end goal of technology should be 'Welfare for All, Happiness of All'. Technology exists to serve humanity, not replace it."

Summit's Vision: Diffusing AI Benefits to All

He further elaborated on the structure and vision of the AI Impact Summit 2026, and noted that India's vision was to see AI's benefits distrubuted to all. "The Summit is structured around People, Planet and Progress. AI systems draw upon knowledge and data generated across societies worldwide. Therefore, we want AI's benefits to be diffused to everyone and not just hoarded by early adopters," PM Modi said.

India's Role: Amplifying Global South Priorities

Highlighting India's role as the first country in the Global South to host such a summit, PM Modi said, "India is creating a platform that amplifies under-represented voices and development priorities. AI governance, inclusive datasets, climate applications, agricultural productivity, public health, and multilingual access are not peripheral issues for us. They are central."

"Our vision is clear: AI must accelerate global development while remaining deeply human-centric," the Prime Minister added.

A Landmark Summit for Responsible AI

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 marks the first time that a global convening of this scale on artificial intelligence is being organised in the Global South. By linking policy with implementation and innovation with public purpose, the Summit establishes a structured approach to responsible AI deployment. It aligns technological advancement with inclusive growth and sustainable development.

The Summit positions India as a convenor and partner in global AI cooperation, supporting shared standards, collaborative frameworks, and scalable solutions for public good. It marks a transition from dialogue to delivery, reinforcing India's commitment to responsible, inclusive, and development-focused AI pathways. (ANI)

