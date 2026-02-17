Bihar: PMFME Brings Notable Change In Lives Of Sheikhpura Sweet Sellers
In Bihar's Sheikhpura district, the PMFME has proved instrumental in generating local employment, as aspiring entrepreneurs have taken the 'atmanirbharta' route to realise their dreams.
Shashi Kumar, who runs a sweet shop, shared the transformative journey, noting that he availed benefits under the scheme and that he now provides employment to many.
After learning about the PMFME scheme, Shashi Kumar visited the Industries Department office to obtain complete information and applied. After receiving funds, he purchased a gram flour laddu-making machine and started the business from home.
Despite initial struggles, he persevered with his endeavour and has become a recognisable name in his locality and adjoining regions.
The demand for his gram flour laddus has grown, and today, he is supplying orders to districts like Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur, Nawada, and Nalanda. During festivals and weddings, he receives a flood of orders. Local shopkeepers have become his regular customers.
Shashi Kumar, speaking to IANS, said he received PMFME benefits, received funds in his bank account, and established a gram flour laddu manufacturing unit.
Today, his sweet shop employs both men and women.
He has also appealed to young people to take advantage of this scheme and move towards self-employment.
Shashi Kumar's brother, Ashish Kumar, explained that the machinery required to set up the unit was expensive, necessitating a bank loan. The Industries Department provided comprehensive information about the scheme and assisted with the loan process, resulting in a smooth loan approval.
Sujaat, the General Manager of the District Industries Department, stated that the department assisted him in obtaining a bank loan. Most of the workers in this unit are women, and additional workers are also employed as demand increases.
He added that such initiatives also encourage people who have migrated abroad to return, thereby increasing local employment opportunities and reducing migration.
