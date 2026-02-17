Manoj Bajpayee Meets French President Emmanuel Macron, Praises His Clarity And Depth Around Cinema

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee met the President of France, Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture with the French President.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote,“It was an honour meeting President Emmanuel Macron at today's luncheon, along with other dignitaries. What stood out was not just the warmth of the interaction with him, but the clarity and depth of the exchange around cinema, culture, and the role of storytelling in building bridges between countries”.

He further mentioned,“Conversations like these, on how India and France can work together more closely in cinema and culture, remind you of how important thoughtful leadership and cultural dialogue are in today's world”.

Emmanuel Macron is on a three-day official visit to India from February 17 to February 19, 2026, arriving first in Mumbai and then travelling to New Delhi for the India-AI Impact Summit 2026. The visit was at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was the French president's fourth official trip to India.

The core purpose was to review and strengthen the India–France Strategic Partnership under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, with discussions covering defence cooperation, trade, technology, and regional and global issues of mutual interest. In Mumbai, Macron and Modi were scheduled to jointly inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, aimed at boosting collaborative research, innovation and industrial engagement.

The French president's agenda includes bilateral talks with Modi, participation in innovation forums, and attendance at the AI summit in New Delhi. Defence ties, particularly potential agreements on additional Rafale fighter jets and broader industrial cooperation, were expected to feature in the discussions, alongside collaboration on artificial intelligence, innovation, and strategic sectors.