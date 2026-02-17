403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
European Markets See Mixed Performance
(MENAFN) European equity markets ended the first trading day of the week with varied results, with most sectors across the region posting gains.
The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index inched higher by 0.13%, finishing Monday at 618.52.
In London, the FTSE 100 advanced 0.26% to 10,473.69, while France’s CAC 40 inched up 0.06% to close at 8,316.5. Spain’s IBEX 35 performed more strongly, rising 0.99% to reach 17,848.
Conversely, Germany’s DAX 40 experienced a decline of 0.46%, ending at 24,800.91, and Italy’s FTSE MIB 30 slipped slightly by 0.03% to 45,419.2.
Earlier economic data indicated that eurozone industrial production "declined 1.4% in December compared to the previous month, but rose 1.2% from a year earlier." Meanwhile, across the European Union, company bankruptcy filings "increased 2.5% in the final quarter of 2025 compared with the previous quarter."
The euro was trading at 1.1848 against the dollar at 5:40 pm GMT, marking a 0.18% decrease.
The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index inched higher by 0.13%, finishing Monday at 618.52.
In London, the FTSE 100 advanced 0.26% to 10,473.69, while France’s CAC 40 inched up 0.06% to close at 8,316.5. Spain’s IBEX 35 performed more strongly, rising 0.99% to reach 17,848.
Conversely, Germany’s DAX 40 experienced a decline of 0.46%, ending at 24,800.91, and Italy’s FTSE MIB 30 slipped slightly by 0.03% to 45,419.2.
Earlier economic data indicated that eurozone industrial production "declined 1.4% in December compared to the previous month, but rose 1.2% from a year earlier." Meanwhile, across the European Union, company bankruptcy filings "increased 2.5% in the final quarter of 2025 compared with the previous quarter."
The euro was trading at 1.1848 against the dollar at 5:40 pm GMT, marking a 0.18% decrease.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment