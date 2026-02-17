Sienna Continues Platform Growth In Ontario And British Columbia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARKHAM, Ontario, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. ("" or the "") (TSX: SIA) announced today that it has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire a retirement residence in the Greater Toronto Area (“GTA”) and completed the acquisitions of partial interests in two of the Company's majority-owned properties for a total investment of $79 million.

On February 13, 2026, Sienna entered into a purchase agreement to acquire The Bartlett, a 129-suite independent living retirement residence in Oshawa, Ontario, located within the GTA. The gross purchase price for the property is approximately $59.4 million, or $461,000 per suite, with an initial Investment Yield of approximately 5.75%. Built in 2021, the property is approximately 97% occupied and features highly attractive amenities as well as an 8,000 square foot medical clinic.

The acquisition, which will be financed through available cash on hand, is subject to transaction approvals and customary closing conditions, and is expected to close within 60 days.

In addition, Sienna closed the following acquisitions to date in 2026:



a 22.8% interest in Glenmore Lodge, a 118-bed LTC community located in Kelowna, British Columbia, for a gross purchase price of approximately $10.1 million with an Investment Yield of approximately 6.65%. The acquisition was financed with approximately $5.8 million of cash on hand as well as the assumption of an existing property-level mortgage. The transaction was completed on January 31, 2026, and increased the Company's interest in Glenmore Lodge to 100%. a 10.9% interest in LaSalle Park, a 123-suite retirement residence located in Burlington, Ontario, for a gross purchase price of approximately $9.4 million. The acquisition was financed with approximately $5.7 million of cash on hand as well as the assumption of an existing property-level mortgage. The transaction was completed on February 1, 2026, and increased the Company's interest in LaSalle Park to 89.1%. Sienna expects to acquire the final 10.9% interest in approximately five years.

"We are off to a good start in 2026, carrying our significant growth momentum forward into the new year," said Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer.“With these acquisitions, we will add scale in markets we know well and continue to strengthen the quality of our portfolio.”

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX: SIA) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 15,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements generally use forward-looking words, such as“anticipate,”“continue,”“could,”“expect,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“believe,”“goals”,“target” or other similar words and are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements and, accordingly, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on information currently available and what management currently believes are reasonable assumptions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Hung

Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Investments

(905) 489-0258

...

Nancy Webb

Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Marketing

(905) 477-4006 ext. 3030

...