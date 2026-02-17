Demand For Call Centres In South Korea Market Forecast 20262036: Market To Reach USD 2.5 Bn By 2036 At 7.0% CAGR FMI

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Call Center Industry in South Korea is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion in 2026 and expand to USD 2.5 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 7.0%. Demand for call centres in South Korea is being reshaped by rapid digitalization, regulatory modernization, and a national focus on service excellence.

Customer contact operations are evolving from cost-driven support functions to strategic revenue, retention, and analytics hubs. Enterprises are integrating AI, omnichannel engagement, and cloud-native infrastructure to meet the exceptionally high expectations of South Korea's digitally fluent consumers.

Quick Industry Snapshot (2026–2036)

. Industry size (2026): USD 1.3 billion

. Forecast size (2036): USD 2.5 billion

. CAGR: 7.0%

. Leading deployment mode: Cloud-Based (25.5% share)

. Leading vertical: BFSI & Government (70.2% share)

. Leading component: Software Solutions (55.0% share)

. Fastest-growing region: Jeju (8.4% CAGR)

. Key companies: Teleperformance, Concentrix, TTEC, Foundever, Alorica

Why is Demand for Call Centres Rising in South Korea?

. Hyper-Digital Consumers: South Korean consumers expect seamless, real-time, and personalized interactions across voice, chat, social media, and messaging apps. Businesses are therefore investing in integrated customer experience management platforms that unify all touchpoints.

. Regulatory Complexity in BFSI & Telecom: Financial institutions and government agencies must comply with stringent compliance logging, call recording, and data security regulations. Advanced contact centre systems with auditable workflows are now mandatory rather than optional.

. Shift Toward Customer Lifetime Value: Companies increasingly view call centres as revenue-generation engines, leveraging predictive analytics, AI routing, and sentiment analysis to increase upselling, cross-selling, and retention.

Request For Sample Report | Customize Report | Purchase Full Report -

Segment Analysis

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-based deployment leads with a 25.5% share and represents the fastest-growing model.

Why cloud dominates:|

. Rapid scalability for peak volumes

. Remote and distributed workforce enablement

. Lower capital expenditure

. Seamless AI and analytics integration

On-premises solutions persist in sectors with high data sovereignty requirements, while hybrid models bridge legacy infrastructure and digital transformation.

By Vertical

BFSI and Government collectively command 70.2% of total demand.

These sectors generate high inquiry volumes and require:

Secure call recording

. Process compliance

. Data privacy adherence

. Multichannel citizen engagement

Healthcare and IT & Telecom are emerging growth verticals, leveraging call centres for patient engagement, technical support, and subscription lifecycle management.

By Component

Software solutions account for 55.0% of industry value, highlighting the transition from manpower-driven models to technology-led operations.

Key software investments include:

AI chatbots

. Intelligent call routing

. Workforce Engagement Management (WEM)

. Advanced customer analytics

. Generative AI-powered agent assist tools

Services remain critical for integration, consulting, training, and managed operations.

Regional Demand Dynamics in South Korea

. Jeju (8.4% CAGR – Fastest Growth): Jeju has emerged as a technology and fintech hub supported by digital infrastructure and tax incentives. The region attracts distributed workforces and back-office operations, accelerating contact centre expansion.

. South Gyeongsang (7.4% CAGR): Driven by heavy industry and the port economy of Busan, demand stems from B2B technical support, logistics services, and multilingual customer assistance.

. South Jeolla (6.7% CAGR): Growth is supported by regional innovation cities and science parks fostering technology and service businesses.

. North Jeolla (5.6% CAGR): Moderate expansion is tied to modernization of local government services and cooperative-based direct-to-consumer models in agriculture and renewable energy.

Key Growth Drivers

Nationwide digital transformation

. Corporate focus on CX differentiation

. Rising labor costs accelerating automation

. Adoption of Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS)

. Growing omnichannel retail and e-commerce support

Restraints and Challenges

Integration complexity with legacy CRM and ERP systems

. Talent shortages for high-touch, complex inquiry management

. Data security and privacy concerns in cloud deployments

. Margin pressure from intense global competition

Emerging Opportunities

AI & Generative Automation

Generative AI is transforming call centres by:

Automatically summarizing calls

. Recommending personalized follow-ups

. Providing real-time agent assistance

. Enhancing sentiment analysis

SME Market Expansion: CCaaS subscription models are unlocking advanced capabilities for small and medium enterprises previously unable to afford enterprise-grade systems.

Omnichannel Retail Support: As online and offline commerce converges, demand is rising for unified engagement platforms that track customer journeys end-to-end.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is intense between global BPO providers and tech-native CCaaS platforms. Large players such as Teleperformance and Concentrix leverage global delivery capabilities and vertical expertise, particularly in regulated industries.

Meanwhile, agile technology-focused providers differentiate through:

AI integration depth

. Real-time analytics

. Scalable cloud-native architecture

. Faster innovation cycles

Strategic partnerships with cloud infrastructure providers and CRM ecosystems are becoming decisive competitive advantages.

Why FMI:

Have a Look at Related Research Reports on the Services and Utilities Domain:

Demand for Call Centres in UK:

International Freight Forwarding Market:

Demand for Aquarium Water Treatment in USA:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.