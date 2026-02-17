Plant-Based Food Market Projected CAGR And Strategic Partnerships Transforming Market Dynamics From 2026 To 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The plant-based food sector is rapidly gaining traction as consumers become more health-conscious and environmentally aware. Driven by various factors such as dietary preferences and technological advancements, this market is set for impressive growth in the coming years. Below is an overview of its current size, growth drivers, key players, and regional outlook.

Market Size and Expected Growth Trajectory of the Plant-Based Food Market

The plant-based food market has witnessed swift expansion recently, with its value projected to climb from $64.14 billion in 2025 to $73.05 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The growth seen historically is largely due to increasing consumer interest in health and wellness diets, a rise in lactose intolerance and food allergies, a growing vegetarian and vegan population, expansion of modern retail channels, and the availability of diverse plant protein sources.

Looking ahead, the market is poised for even faster growth, expected to reach $124.36 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.2%. This surge will be supported by greater emphasis on sustainable food systems, rising demand for fortified and functional plant-based foods, ongoing food technology innovations, deeper penetration into emerging markets, and boosted investments in alternative nutrition research. Key trends anticipated during this period include broadening plant-based protein product selections, increased consumer interest in clean-label and natural foods, greater focus on nutritional fortification, innovative improvements in texture and flavor, and wider adoption of ready-to-eat plant-based options.

Understanding What Constitutes Plant-Based Food

Plant-based food products are those made entirely from 100% plant ingredients, containing no animal products or derivatives. These foods typically comprise vegetables, fruits, grains, and other plant sources and are used both for nutrition and as potential components in traditional medicines.

Factors That Are Key Drivers Behind Plant-Based Food Market Expansion

A significant force fueling the growth of the plant-based food market is the rising preference for plant-based products. These products, free from any animal ingredients and fully plant-derived, are increasingly favored due to their health benefits, ethical considerations, and environmental impact. Growing public awareness of these advantages is leading more consumers to adopt plant-based diets.

To illustrate, in October 2024, the Good Food Institute (GFI), a US-based nonprofit, reported that sales of plant-based foods in six major European countries increased by 5.5%, reaching €5.4 billion in the previous year. This growing consumer preference is a vital factor driving the expansion of this market.

Regional Leadership and Growth Outlook in the Plant-Based Food Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global plant-based food market, maintaining its leadership position. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The study covers various territories including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive regional perspective on market trends and growth potential.

