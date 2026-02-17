Public Masterpiece Announces PMT Chain, A Layer 1 Built For The Real-World Asset Economy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Karavas, Cyprus, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when much of the blockchain industry is still recovering from one of its harshest downturns, a small number of companies are quietly moving in the opposite direction: expanding, building, and positioning themselves for the next era of adoption.

Public Masterpiece, a Cyprus-based real-world asset tokenization company, has announced PMT Chain, its own purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain. Alongside the announcement, the company confirmed a strategic repositioning: PMT, once short for Public Masterpiece Token, will now stand for Public Masterpiece Technology.

The timing is notable. Crypto did not simply experience a correction, but a $1.1 trillion stress test that dismantled inflated narratives and exposed weak token models. Many projects will not return.

Public Masterpiece is positioning itself as one of the exceptions. Even before revealing its Layer 1 ambitions, the company built traction through its Layer 2 presence on BNB Chain. Over the past 12 months, PMT has reportedly increased in price by 75%, outperforming 86% of the top 100 crypto assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, while trading above its 200-day moving average and remaining near its all-time high.