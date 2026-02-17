Frozen Shrimp Market Expected To Expand Driven By Innovation With The Introduction Of Frozen Shrimp Dumplings

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The frozen shrimp market has been experiencing significant expansion in recent years, driven by advances in aquaculture and shifting consumer preferences. As demand for seafood continues to grow globally, this sector is poised for further development, supported by technological improvements and evolving market trends. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional leaders, and important trends shaping the frozen shrimp industry.

Frozen Shrimp Market Size and Growth Outlook Through 2026

The frozen shrimp market has demonstrated robust growth, with its value expected to rise from $25.57 billion in 2025 to $27.81 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This surge during the historical period is mainly due to the expansion of aquaculture farming, greater global consumption of shrimp, advancements in freezing and processing technologies, increased international seafood trade, and heightened investments in shrimp processing infrastructure.

Download a free sample of the frozen shrimp market report:



Looking ahead, the frozen shrimp market is forecasted to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $38.83 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.7%. Factors contributing to this growth include growing consumer preference for certified sustainable shrimp, development of cold chain logistics, a rising demand for convenient seafood options, stricter food safety regulations, and innovations in shrimp farming methods. Key trends expected to dominate the market include wider adoption of individually quick frozen (IQF) shrimp, increasing popularity of farmed shrimp varieties, greater focus on traceability and quality assurance, diversification of frozen shrimp products, and an emphasis on export-driven processing facilities.

Understanding Frozen Shrimp and Its Quality Preservation

Frozen shrimp refers to shrimp that is caught, processed, and immediately frozen to lock in freshness and flavor. This swift freezing process ensures that the shrimp retains its nutrients and taste effectively, preserving its high quality until it reaches consumers. The ability to maintain this freshness is a critical factor contributing to frozen shrimp's appeal in global markets.

View the full frozen shrimp market report:



Convenience Foods as a Major Growth Driver for the Frozen Shrimp Market

The rising demand for convenience foods is playing a significant role in driving the frozen shrimp market forward. Convenience foods, which are ready-to-eat or require minimal preparation, address the needs of busy lifestyles by saving time and effort in meal preparation. They are especially popular among working individuals and families with limited time to cook. Frozen shrimp fits perfectly into this category by offering a versatile and easy-to-use ingredient that maintains consistent quality and extends shelf life.

Supporting this trend, in April 2024, the National Association of Convenience Stores reported that foodservice sales-which include prepared foods, commissary items, and dispensed beverages-accounted for 26.9% of in-store sales in 2023, up from 25.6% in 2022. Additionally, prepared food sales per store per month increased by 12.2% in 2023 compared to the previous year. These figures underscore the growing consumer preference for convenience foods, which in turn fuels demand for frozen shrimp.

Europe's Leading Position and North America's Rapid Growth in the Frozen Shrimp Market

In 2025, Europe emerged as the largest regional market for frozen shrimp. However, North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing consumption and improved distribution networks. The frozen shrimp market report also highlights important regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Frozen Shrimp Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Frozen Seafood Global Market Report 2026

/report/frozen-seafood-global-market-report

Shrimp Feed Global Market Report 2026

/report/shrimp-feed-global-market-report

Frozen Fish Global Market Report 2026

/report/frozen-fish-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "