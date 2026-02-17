Canola Meal Market To Hit USD Billion By 2030 On Rising Animal Protein Demand And Sustainable Feed Investments CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The canola meal market has been experiencing notable growth recently, driven by evolving trends in animal nutrition and feed production. As the demand for protein-rich and sustainable feed ingredients rises, this market is poised for continued expansion over the coming years. Below, we delve into the current market size, key growth factors, regional insights, and major drivers shaping the future of the canola meal industry.

Strong Expansion of the Canola Meal Market Size Forecasted

The canola meal market has expanded significantly in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $636.19 billion in 2025 to $674.96 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This historical growth has been fueled by factors such as the expansion of oilseed crushing capacities, a rise in livestock production, growing demand for protein-rich feed, enhanced feed processing efficiency, and the growth of commercial animal farming operations.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $834.84 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.5%. This anticipated growth is driven by the adoption of sustainable livestock nutrition practices, increased demand from aquaculture feed producers, expansion in organic livestock farming, greater emphasis on feed ingredient transparency, and rising investment in advanced feed formulation technologies. Key trends during this forecast period include a growing preference for high-protein animal feed ingredients, sustainable feed formulations, organic and non-GMO canola meal usage, improved feed traceability and quality control, as well as increased utilization in aquaculture diets.

Understanding Canola Meal and Its Role in Animal Nutrition

Canola meal is produced as a byproduct during the extraction of canola oil from canola seeds. It serves as a highly valued, protein-rich feed component commonly incorporated into diets for livestock such as cattle, poultry, and swine. The ingredient is prized for its well-balanced amino acid composition, high protein levels, and excellent digestibility, making it an essential part of many animal feeding programs.

How Growing Meat Consumption Fuels Demand for Canola Meal

One of the primary factors driving the canola meal market is the increasing global demand for meat products. Meat refers to food derived from animal muscle tissue and is sought after due to its high-quality protein content, cultural preferences, and the expanding world population. Canola meal plays a crucial role in supporting efficient and sustainable meat production by supplying vital nutrients to livestock and poultry.

For example, a December 2023 report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), a US government-linked body, noted a 0.83% rise in global meat production, increasing from 362 million metric tons in 2022 to 365 million metric tons in 2023. Specifically, bovine meat production grew from 75 million metric tons in 2022 to 75.9 million metric tons in 2023. This steady growth in meat production underpins the expanding need for canola meal as a key feed ingredient.

Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Leading and Fastest Growing Region in Canola Meal Market

In terms of regional market presence, Asia-Pacific was the largest player in the canola meal market in 2025. The market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global developments. Among these, Asia-Pacific is also forecasted to experience the fastest growth in the coming years, driven by rising livestock production, expanding aquaculture sectors, and increasing adoption of sustainable feed practices throughout the region.

