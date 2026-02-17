ED Questions Jayaram In Sabarimala Gold Heist Case, Actor Calls It 'Routine Exercise'

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Feb 17 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned actor Jayaram in connection with its probe into the alleged Sabarimala gold heist case, adding a fresh layer to the high-profile investigation.

Jayaram appeared at the ED's Kochi office around 11 a.m. and remained there for nearly four hours before walking out at about 3 p.m.

Speaking to media persons after the interaction, the actor described the proceedings as a "routine exercise".

"Please don't think it was a questioning or such things. They just wanted to know things from me, and I told them all what I knew," he said.

Maintaining that the interaction was cordial, Jayaram added: "It was a friendly exercise as I am an ardent devotee of Lord Ayyappa and I, like all other devotees, really want all the things to come out. For that I will go to any extent."

He spoke in his customary style of laughing and smiling while addressing the media.

The ED registered its case based on the controversial Sabarimala gold heist matter that is already under investigation.

The case centres around alleged irregularities linked to temple gold, with the agency probing potential financial and money laundering angles arising from the incident.

Jayaram's name had surfaced earlier in media reports citing his proximity to the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, who is currently out on bail.

Potti secured statutory bail after remaining in custody for more than 90 days, as the Special Investigation Team (SIT), appointed following directions from the Kerala High Court, failed to file the final charge sheet within the stipulated period.

While the actor has not been named as an accused, his appearance before the ED signals that investigators are examining a wider circle of associations and possible financial trails linked to the case.

The agency has not issued an official statement detailing the scope of its questioning.

With the probe now expanding into financial scrutiny, the case continues to attract significant public and political attention across Kerala.