Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Meets New Bangladesh PM, Invites Him To Visit India

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Feb 17 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met new Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman following the swearing-in of the BNP government in Dhaka on Tuesday.

"Glad to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Government of Bangladesh led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka today. India stands ready to support Bangladesh's endeavours to build a democratic, progressive and inclusive nation," Birla posted on X after the meeting.

During the meeting, Birla extended wishes to Rehman on assuming office and also invited him to visit India. The two leaders expressed optimism to work together for well-being of the people of India and Bangladesh.

In a statement shared on X, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, stated, "Prime Minister, H E Tarique Rahman, conveys his greetings to India and PM Hon. Narendra Modi to the visiting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, at courtesy meet following swearing-in of the new Government."

"Hon Speaker conveyed wishes from India and Invitation to India. Both leaders expressed optimism to work together for wellbeing of the people of Bangladesh and India pursuing people-centric menu of cooperation," he added.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman was sworn in as the 11th Prime Minister of Bangladesh following his party's decisive victory in the 13th Parliamentary elections.

After he took the oath, other members of the cabinet - including BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed and others - were also sworn in. President of Bangladesh, Mohammed Shahabuddin, administered the oath at the South Plaza of the National Parliament in Dhaka.

The BNP's 50-member cabinet comprises 25 ministers and 24 state ministers, with three technocrats.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla represented the Indian government at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government in Dhaka.

In an official statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "The Hon'ble Speaker's participation at this important event underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh, reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind our two nations."

It further stated, "As neighbours united by a shared history, culture, and mutual respect, India welcomes Bangladesh's transition to an elected government under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, whose vision and values have received an overwhelming mandate of the people."