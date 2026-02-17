Nithya Menen Turns Producer!

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 17 (IANS) Stating that making films was more than just telling stories for her, National Award winning actress Nithya Menen, who has made a mark for herself in all four south Indian film industries, on Tuesday announced that she had also turned producer.

Taking to her Instagram page to post a video of her production house Keyuri, the actress wrote, "Making films, for me, was always more than just telling stories. It was about being able to reach actual people at such a deep level. A place deeper than intellect. A place above thought. Above reason. To stir a transformation - both within me, when I am absorbed in the creative process, and within the other who watches. To create shifts that ripple quietly. Changed in ways we cannot fully name. Imperceptibly at first, but irreversibly."

She further said, "Creating through films, to me, is the miracle of touching what is human and unguarded. While that has been my process and intention since the first day I began acting, it will continue to remain the intention while I now produce films. I present to you - Keyuri Productions."

From the video, we understand that Keyuri, is from the caves of the earth, carved of rock, loved by light and withoutout form.

It may be recalled that in January this year, the actress had penned a heartfelt post on the occasion of her first Telugu film 'Ala Modalaindi' completing 15 years.

Taking to her Instagram page to share her thoughts on the film, the actress had said, "Ala modalaindi means 'And so, it began'. The 'leela' of the Universe I guess, giving me a movie named like that. A movie where it all really began."

The actress said, "@nandureddyy and I talk all the time about what it was like back then. Nobody knew who we were, nobody cared. Most people didn't understand at all what we were trying to make. We were attempting to make a rom-com, which I think until then was not done at all in Telugu, and most other languages as well. So no one cared."

She further added, "We went to Irani Chai most days after shoot and just chilled there until late, ate Subway sandwiches for lunch. I even remember our orders. It was the exact same order everyday. We improvised so much on the spot. Rewrote scenes 15 mins before shooting it. It was amazing. No pressure. None of us was a 'somebody', so we did what we wanted. We were fully ourselves."

Recalling how her friend's words came true, she said, "One day, we stopped at a tiny Subway outlet by the side of a very busy road to pick up lunch before shoot. And Nandini told me to go inside and get it. 'You won't be able to walk freely into any restaurant like this any more. Go buy it yourself', she said. It sounded absurd to me. It never, ever, ever occurred to me that I could be recognised one day or that people might want to see me. I didn't really want it. My plan was to do small off beat films, be relatively unknown, be free, take walks, sit in cafes by myself and read.... BUT. then. came. Ala Modalaindi. And nothing was the same ever again. And so, it began indeed. 15 years of Ala Modalaindi!"