Speeding Bus Crushes Biker In Tamil Nadu's Salem, Viral Video Sparks Road Safety Debate

A CCTV video from Salem, Tamil Nadu, shows a biker being crushed by a speeding bus at a junction. One bus had stopped for pedestrians, blocking visibility, when another bus overtook at speed and hit the biker, who was not wearing a helmet.

A shocking road crash caught on CCTV in Salem, Tamil Nadu, has gone viral and sparked a heated public debate about road safety, speeding, and poor junction design. The footage is time-stamped February 16 at about 8:05 am.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion is advised.

It shows a man on a two-wheeler being crushed by a speeding bus within seconds, leaving bystanders stunned.

In the viral video, one bus is seen stopping near a junction to allow pedestrians and some bikers to cross the road. A man on a bike, who is not wearing a helmet, begins to cross from the front of the stopped bus. At that moment, another bus suddenly approaches fast from the right side. The moving bus overtakes near the junction and runs over the biker.

The entire incident happens in just a few seconds. People nearby appear shocked as the crash unfolds without warning. The speed of the second bus and the blocked view caused by the first bus seem to play a key role in the collision.

Many on X pointed out several risk factors. The biker did not wear a helmet. He crossed from in front of a stopped vehicle, which blocked his view of the road. At the same time, the second bus was travelling fast while overtaking near a junction, a situation many people described as extremely dangerous.

Several users stressed a basic road safety rule: never cross in front of or behind a large stopped vehicle because it creates a blind spot. Others noted that vehicles must slow down near intersections and crossings, especially when another bus is already stopped.

The viral video triggered hundreds of reactions online. Many people said the crash could have been avoided with a little patience and caution. Some blamed the biker for crossing without checking the lane properly. Others blamed the speeding bus driver for not slowing down near a busy junction.

Several users argued that both drivers made mistakes. They said the biker should have waited for a clear view before crossing, while the bus should not have overtaken at speed near an intersection.

A large number of comments focused on road design. Some users questioned why a bus stopped so close to a junction, saying this blocked visibility and increased risk. Many suggested bus stops should be located at least 100 feet after a crossing to prevent such incidents.

It's both mistake, bus also too fast at intersection, if it comes under 30-40 easily it could have been braked. And biker, don't cross the road blindly, always check before cross if any vehicles are incoming or not.

Others highlighted broader infrastructure issues, including lack of speed breakers, poor planning of bus stops at three-road or four-road junctions, and weak traffic enforcement. Some also criticised careless driving habits and lack of road safety awareness.

Calls for stricter safety practices

Road safety observers emphasised simple preventive steps: slow down near intersections, never overtake at crossings, always wear a helmet, and ensure a full view of traffic before crossing. Many users said such crashes are common and happen due to hurry and negligence.

Some also urged authorities to review junction safety, relocate bus stops away from crossings, and improve driver training and public awareness to prevent similar tragedies.