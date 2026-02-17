(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MediWound to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
YAVNE, Israel, February 17 , 2026 -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that its management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:
Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference
Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
Time: 10:40 a.m. ET
Location: Virtual
Webcast: Available via conference website
TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference
Date: Monday, March 2, 2026
Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
Location: Boston Marriott Copley Place, Boston, MA
Webcast: Available via conference website
A live webcast and replay of each presentation will be accessible through the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations area of MediWound's website.
About MediWound
MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global biotechnology company pioneering enzymatic, non-surgical therapies for tissue repair. The company's FDA-approved biologic, NexoBrid®, is indicated for the enzymatic removal of eschar in thermal burns and is marketed in the United States, European Union, Japan, and additional international markets. MediWound's late-stage pipeline product, EscharEx®, is an investigational therapy for the debridement of chronic wounds, with potential to become a new standard of care in wound management.
