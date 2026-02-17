Westervelt Ecological Services Welcomes Corblu Ecology Group, Strengthening A Shared Commitment To Long-Term Conservation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westervelt Ecological Services (“WES”), a national leader in mitigation banking and large-scale ecological restoration, today announced the acquisition of Corblu Ecology Group (“Corblu”), a highly respected environmental consulting and ecological restoration firm serving the Southeastern United States.

Both organizations share a focus on long-term ecological function and restoration activities at a time when healthy watersheds and resilient ecosystems are needed most. The consolidated operation supports an expanded role as a trusted partner to regulatory agencies, landowners, and public/private sector clients seeking dependable conservation, mitigation, and comprehensive permitting solutions.

“Corblu has a stellar reputation for best-in-class ecological restoration and permitting activities across the Southeast,” said Travis Hemmen, President of Westervelt Ecological Services.“By bringing Corblu into the Westervelt family, our goal is to provide the tools, capital, and long-term support needed to restore more acres, more watersheds, and more habitat than either of us could do alone.”

Together, WES and Corblu elevate the mission of habitat restoration and mitigation banking to better support modern societal demands for critical infrastructure development, clean water, and climate resilience. Corblu's expertise in environmental permitting and broad consulting capabilities further complements the combined effort. As projects supporting these activities continue to grow in scale and complexity, it is more crucial than ever to have increased technical, operational, and financial capacity to deliver comprehensive solutions.

The Corblu team will continue operating from its existing offices in Lawrenceville, Woodstock, Birmingham, and Jacksonville, providing uninterrupted service to current clients, agencies, and partners.

About Corblu Ecology Group

Corblu Ecology Group is recognized for its innovative approach and commitment to ecological stewardship throughout the Southeastern United States. Specializing in mitigation, conservation banking, ecosystem restoration, and traditional environmental consulting, Corblu has delivered more than 13,000 acres of habitat and countless client permitting outcomes. Corblu's uncompromising standards have made the firm a trusted leader in delivering restoration and sustainable ecosystems.

About Westervelt Ecological Services

Westervelt Ecological Services designs, develops, owns, and manages high-quality habitat restoration and mitigation projects that support infrastructure, community development, and wildlife conservation across the United States. The company partners with public agencies, private developers, and conservation organizations to deliver long-term, science-based solutions that balance project goals with ecological integrity.

Established in 2006, WES is a subsidiary of The Westervelt Company and is partnered with La Caisse, formerly CDPQ, bringing together deep industry knowledge, a large privately owned land base, and significant financial capacity.

