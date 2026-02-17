Minitab Acquires Effex To Advance Modern Design Of Experiments Using A Proprietary Design Catalog And Artificial Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) State College, PA, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minitab, LLC, a global leader in data collection, predictive analytics, and process improvement solutions for manufacturers and organizations worldwide, today announced the acquisition of the Effex solution, a cutting-edge design of experiments (DOE) and optimization tool that offers true custom designs. Minitab will now provide superior DOE capabilities that blend classical DOE with proprietary experimental designs, advanced modeling, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based optimization tools.

Integrating Effex into the Minitab Solution CenterTM will help organizations enhance processes, improve quality, and achieve operational excellence. The Effex platform is renowned for its proprietary OMARS® (Orthogonal Minimally Aliased Response Surface) designs, which combine screening and response surface methodologies. These designs offer better modeling capabilities, increased prediction accuracy, and clearer effect estimation, enabling teams to gain deeper insights with fewer experimental runs.

“Adding the Effex solution to our platform positions Minitab as the market leader in design of experiments offerings,” said Jeffrey T. Slovin, President and CEO of Minitab.“By integrating this advanced DOE technology into Minitab's trusted end-to-end solutions portfolio, we're helping customers unlock deeper insights, drive smarter optimization, and lead with data to achieve better business outcomes in increasingly complex environments.”

The Effex solution provides advanced optimal design algorithms, extensive design catalogs, and sophisticated optimization techniques that significantly enhance Minitab's existing DOE offerings. Using artificial intelligence, users can easily compare experimental designs and utilize the recommendation algorithm to select the best models.

Minitab is committed to making advanced statistical analysis practical and accessible. By combining Minitab's extensive classical DOE options with modern approaches from Effex, Minitab enables practitioners to solve more problems faster and with fewer constraints. With Effex integrated into the Minitab Solution Center, customers will have a unified environment supporting experimentation, data management, statistical analysis, optimization, and decision-making at scale.

Together, Minitab and Effex will accelerate the development of next-generation DOE capabilities while supporting customers across manufacturing and other data-driven industries, including automotive, aerospace, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, electronics, chemicals, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing.

About Minitab, LLC

Minitab is a global leader in data analytics solutions with over 50 years of experience helping organizations harness the power of their data to deliver high-quality products and services. By integrating statistical process analysis, predictive modeling, real-time monitoring, and continuous improvement solutions with embedded AI capabilities, Minitab helps organizations consolidate data, uncover insights, accelerate decision-making, and achieve measurable results.

Minitab's solutions include Minitab® Statistical Software, Minitab Solution CenterTM, Real-Time SPCTM, Minitab Connect®, ProlinkTM, and Simul8TM, supported by expert services that leverage advanced analytics to attain process excellence. The world's leading companies and institutions rely on Minitab to solve critical challenges and drive sustained performance improvements. Minitab serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit .

