Niall Oddy

Staff Tutor in History, The Open University

Niall is a historian of early modern Europe, with a particular interest in travel, cross-cultural encounters, and the history of the idea of Europe.

His monograph 'Writing Europe in Renaissance France' (Edinburgh University Press, 2024) examines how Europe was understood and represented in sixteenth and early-seventeenth century France. It argues that Europe as an idea evolved in productive dialogue with emerging national consciousness and demonstrates how different ideas of Europe were shaped by real and imagined journeys across the globe.

He has also published articles on relations between France and the Ottoman Empire, and the Europa myth in the sixteenth century.

2017–present Staff Tutor in History, The Open University

2017 Durham University, PhD

