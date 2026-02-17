Paul G. Oliver

Lecturer in Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Edinburgh Napier University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

I am a senior research associate, lecturer, author, and musician. I teach Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Edinburgh Napier University. My research interests include digital transformation, entrepreneurial learning, and data governance in the contexts of both smart cities and the creative industries.

I have degrees in Contemporary Popular Music and in Business & Management, and also hold a PhD in Creative Entrepreneurship. In 2009, I helped to set up one of the first creative industries management provisions in the UK at the University of Bolton. Since then I have taught on the BA (Hons) in Music Business of the University of the Highlands & Islands and led the MA in Music Industry Management programme at the University of West London.

As a musician, I self-release my own songs performing under the pseudonym Paul Go. I am also the founder of Ganbei Records, and have more than 15 years' experience working as a music consultant and artist manager.



2020–present Lecturer in Digital Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Edinburgh Napier University

2017–2020 Senior Lecturer in Music Management, University of West London

2013–2017 Lecturer in Music Business, University of the Highlands & Islands

2012–2013 Digital Learning Manager, CIEED 2009–2012 Lecturer in Creative Entrepreneurship, University of Bolton



2011 University of Bolton, Pg Cert in Teaching & Learning in HE

2009 University of Bolton, PhD in Creative Entrepreneurship

2006 Northumbria University, BA (Hons) Contemporary Popular Music

2005 University of Bolton, HND in Business & Management

2003 Newcastle University, Cert HE in Music 2001 Newcastle University, Foundation Certificate in Music



2022 Innovative online learning in entrepreneurship education, SAGE: Industry & Higher Education

2022 Rethinking the Music Business, Springer

2021 The Present & Future of Music Law, Bloomsbury NY

2019 Crowdfunding and the DIY Artist: The Influence of Web 2.0 on DIY Music Communities, SSRN

2017 UK Copyright and the Limits of Music Sampling, SSRN

2015 Issues of Using Information Communication Technologies in Higher Education, SSRN

2010 The DIY artist: issues of sustainability within local music scenes, Emerald Insight: Management Decision 2010 The myths of empowerment through information communication technologies, Emerald Insight: Management Decision



Advanced HE

Institute for Small Business Entrepreneurship (ISBE)

Association of Independent Music (AIM)

Music Managers Forum (MMF) Enterprise Educators UK

ExperienceEducationPublicationsProfessional Memberships