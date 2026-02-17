SSU Targets Russia's Tamannaftogaz Oil Terminal Again Source

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by sources within the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

According to the source, the port is one of the largest in Russia's Black Sea region and handles the transshipment of oil, gas, and ammonia. Its tank farm for storing petroleum products and liquefied gas exceeds 1 million cubic meters. Overnight, local residents reported a series of explosions on social media, along with a fire at the oil transshipment complex following the drone attack.

“The SSU systematically targets facilities that generate significant revenue for the Russian budget, which is then used to fund the war. This concerns energy and export infrastructure, without which the enemy finds it harder to finance combat operations and maintain logistics,” an informed source said.

General Staff confirms strike on Ilskyrefinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

As previously reported, the previous attack on the terminal took place on January 22. At that time, SSU drones damaged technological pipelines on the piers and several tanks containing vacuum gas oil and fuel oil. Estimated damage was approximately $50 million.

Illustrative photo: Unsplash