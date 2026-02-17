403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France Forces Russian Tanker to Pay Millions Before Leaving Waters
(MENAFN) France’s foreign minister announced on Tuesday that a tanker associated with Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” has finally left French waters after being detained for several weeks and paying millions of euros. He characterized the move as a stern warning against attempts to sidestep European Union sanctions.
"Bypassing European sanctions comes at a price. Russia will no longer be able to fund its war with impunity through a ghost fleet off our coasts. The tanker Grinch is leaving French waters after shelling out several million euros and three weeks of costly immobilization at Fos-sur-Mer," Jean-Noel Barrot stated on the US social media company X.
Barrot did not disclose the precise sum paid nor offer additional information regarding the tanker’s ownership or the nature of its cargo.
Fos-sur-Mer, located near Marseille, serves as a significant Mediterranean hub for oil and maritime traffic, where officials have intensified inspections of ships suspected of aiding Moscow in circumventing Western sanctions imposed in response to its war in Ukraine.
Across Europe, authorities have increasingly focused on Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet,” consisting of older or obscurely registered vessels accused of carrying sanctioned oil. These efforts aim to limit Kremlin revenues and ensure enforcement of restrictions on energy exports.
"Bypassing European sanctions comes at a price. Russia will no longer be able to fund its war with impunity through a ghost fleet off our coasts. The tanker Grinch is leaving French waters after shelling out several million euros and three weeks of costly immobilization at Fos-sur-Mer," Jean-Noel Barrot stated on the US social media company X.
Barrot did not disclose the precise sum paid nor offer additional information regarding the tanker’s ownership or the nature of its cargo.
Fos-sur-Mer, located near Marseille, serves as a significant Mediterranean hub for oil and maritime traffic, where officials have intensified inspections of ships suspected of aiding Moscow in circumventing Western sanctions imposed in response to its war in Ukraine.
Across Europe, authorities have increasingly focused on Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet,” consisting of older or obscurely registered vessels accused of carrying sanctioned oil. These efforts aim to limit Kremlin revenues and ensure enforcement of restrictions on energy exports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment