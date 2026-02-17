Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan Aims To Strengthen Its Footprint In Turkmenistan In 2026

2026-02-17 08:03:36
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 17. Japan has identified the expansion of its companies' presence in Turkmenistan as a key priority for 2026, to revitalize bilateral economic cooperation and foster new momentum in this partnership, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The following statement was made by the Ambassador of Japan in Turkmenistan, Sasaki Hiroshi, during a gala reception in honor of the birthday of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, in Ashgabat.

Turkmenistan and Japan share a long-standing relationship, characterized by a range of joint investment and industrial projects that have fostered closer ties and significantly enhanced bilateral cooperation.

During Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's visit to Tokyo in December 2025, a total of 11 agreements were signed with representatives from various Japanese companies.

Currently, Ashgabat maintains collaborative ties with several prominent Japanese firms, including Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Sojitz, Muroosystems Corporation, ITOCHU Corporation, Tokyo Boeki Eurasia Limited, and others.

Trend News Agency

