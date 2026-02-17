Japan Aims To Strengthen Its Footprint In Turkmenistan In 2026
The following statement was made by the Ambassador of Japan in Turkmenistan, Sasaki Hiroshi, during a gala reception in honor of the birthday of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, in Ashgabat.
Turkmenistan and Japan share a long-standing relationship, characterized by a range of joint investment and industrial projects that have fostered closer ties and significantly enhanced bilateral cooperation.
During Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's visit to Tokyo in December 2025, a total of 11 agreements were signed with representatives from various Japanese companies.
Currently, Ashgabat maintains collaborative ties with several prominent Japanese firms, including Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Sojitz, Muroosystems Corporation, ITOCHU Corporation, Tokyo Boeki Eurasia Limited, and others.
