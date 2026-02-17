Demand For Umrah Trips Sees 'Significant' Rise During Ramadan-JSTA

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 17 (Petra) - Spokesperson for Jordan Society of Tourism and Travel Agents (JSTA), Bilal Rubin, said the Umrah season during the holy month of Ramadan is witnessing a "key increase in demand" this year. compared to 2025, particularly during the month's last ten days.Rubin attributed this rise to the citizens' growing desire to perform Umrah during Ramadan, as well as the smooth flow of travel and logistical arrangements.In a statement to "Petra," he noted demand for Umrah packages began earlier in 2026, compared to previous years, as early bookings were already made for Ramadan programs.Rubin expects this high demand to continue until the final days of Ramadan.On cost, he noted prices for economy land trips with a quadruple room in early Ramadan do not exceed JD225, while packages reach approximately JD450 for economy air travel to Mecca.Rubin added that the increased operating and service costs in Medina and Mecca cities have impacted prices, but remain within reasonable levels.Rubin emphasized the importance of early booking and dealing with licensed travel agencies, stressing the need to verify Umrah program and accommodation details before payment.This step is primarily crucial as Umrah arrangements now rely on advance booking and linking visas to accommodation and transport via "Nusk" platform, under the supervision of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, he pointed out.Rubin said this process aims to regulate movement of Umrah performers and ensure service quality, urging citizens to adhere to official instructions and avoid unrealistic offers to protect their rights and ensure a safe journey.