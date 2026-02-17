403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al-Najat Charity Distributes 2,000 Ramadan Baskets, Conducts 300 Surgeries In Chad
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- Al-Najat Charity distributed on Tuesday 2,000 Ramadan food baskets to Sudanese refugees in the Republic of Chad as part of its Ramadan food basket project under the slogan "Iftar for a Million Fasting People" in ten countries around the world.
This initiative is part of an urgent humanitarian response to alleviate the suffering of refugees during the holy month of Ramadan.
The charity's resources director, Abdulghafour Al-Abdulghafour, told KUNA that the association's delegation visited Sudanese refugee camps in Chad, where they were briefed on the most urgent needs, including the provision of tents, food, medicine, and clothing, given the difficult living conditions there.
He noted that the visit included the inauguration of wells for the "Imagine" project to secure fresh water, protect residents from waterborne diseases, and support family stability, education, and agriculture, in addition to carrying out 300 cataract surgeries for eye patients within the "Vision" project at Al-Najat Charity Hospital in Chad.
He pointed out to the visit of the orphanages affiliated with the association to learn about their living and educational conditions, stressing that these efforts, which come within the "Kuwait is by your side" campaign, reflect the keenness of Kuwait and its charitable institutions to respond quickly to humanitarian crises and to continue supporting refugees and those affected inside and outside Kuwait. (end)
slm
This initiative is part of an urgent humanitarian response to alleviate the suffering of refugees during the holy month of Ramadan.
The charity's resources director, Abdulghafour Al-Abdulghafour, told KUNA that the association's delegation visited Sudanese refugee camps in Chad, where they were briefed on the most urgent needs, including the provision of tents, food, medicine, and clothing, given the difficult living conditions there.
He noted that the visit included the inauguration of wells for the "Imagine" project to secure fresh water, protect residents from waterborne diseases, and support family stability, education, and agriculture, in addition to carrying out 300 cataract surgeries for eye patients within the "Vision" project at Al-Najat Charity Hospital in Chad.
He pointed out to the visit of the orphanages affiliated with the association to learn about their living and educational conditions, stressing that these efforts, which come within the "Kuwait is by your side" campaign, reflect the keenness of Kuwait and its charitable institutions to respond quickly to humanitarian crises and to continue supporting refugees and those affected inside and outside Kuwait. (end)
slm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment