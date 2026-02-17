Habit Introduces A Fresh New Menu Lineup

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New limited-time flavors, reimagined fan favorites, and fresh additions hit menus nationwide.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit is rolling out a Fresh New Menu packed with limited-time offers, reimagined favorites, and new core menu additions.

From coastal-inspired bites to BBQ-forward classics, Habit's latest lineup brings bold flavor, real texture, and a fresh mix of reimagined fan favorites and new additions.

“This menu is about keeping it fresh in every sense of the word,” said Habit's Executive Chef Jason Triail.“We're bringing in brighter flavors, more texture, and bigger personality, without losing what makes Habit, Habit. Everything is made to order, built with real ingredients, and packed with flavor. Fresh like that.”

NEW + LIMITED-TIME ITEMS

Baja Crispy Fish Sandwich (Limited Time Offer)

From beer-battered wild Alaska cod to fresh cilantro lime slaw and pickled red onions, every bite of our Baja Crispy Fish Sandwich brings bold Baja flavor with a fresh finish.

Fish Fridays Promotion

Say hello to Fish Fridays, our fresh take on the classic Friday fish fry. Every Friday, February 20–March 27, get a FREE side of fries with any Baja Crispy Fish Sandwich.

Cheesy Street Corn Tots (Limited Time Offer)

Golden, cheesy, and crispy. Tots packed with sweet corn, peppers, and fresh cilantro, served with housemade avocado ranch. Fresh like that.

Blue Wave Shake (New!)

Freshly handspun with creamy pineapple-coconut flavor for a smooth, refreshing finish, the Blue Wave Shake is a fresh way to stay cool.

REIMAGINED FAVORITES

Sirloin Steak Sandwich (Reimagined!)

Garlic-herb marinated sirloin stacked with aged white cheddar, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough. Bold, savory, and built to satisfy.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Reimagined!)

Hand-filleted, marinated chicken breast grilled to order and stacked with melted cheese, caramelized onions, on a wheat bun, with BBQ sauce if you want it smoky.

NEW & IMPROVED CLASSICS

BBQ Chicken Salad (New & Improved)

Fresh chargrilled chicken, smoky bacon, crispy onion tanglers, and a BBQ-ranch combo that brings backyard BBQ energy to the bowl.

BBQ Bacon Char (New & Improved)

Sweet BBQ layered with hickory-smoked bacon and crispy onion tanglers on a freshly chargrilled patty. Built for big flavor and real crunch.

The new items will be available starting February 18 at participating Habit restaurants nationwide – with limited time offer menu items available while supplies last.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill quickly gained a devoted following for its Charburgers, cooked to order over an open flame. Since then, the menu has grown far beyond burgers, offering a fresh take on Californian-inspired flavors. Guests can choose from a meaningful selection of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salad bowls topped with hot, chargrilled chicken, and creamy handspun shakes, all made fresh and cooked to order.

Habit has earned notable recognition over the years, including its Double Char being ranked #1 twice by USA Today 10Best*, its Tempura Green Beans named the #1 side twice by USA Today 10Best, and the brand itself recognized as the #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA Today 10Best. Its Chicken Club was also named the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal. In addition, Habit Burger & Grill was featured in Newsweek's America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 and included in Thrillist's roundup of Underrated Burger Chains That Need to Be in Every State.

Today, Habit has grown to nearly 400 restaurants across 15 states, along with 14 food trucks, continuing to serve bold, fresh flavors made to order. Learn more at .

Habit Press Contact:

