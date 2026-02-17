Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Earnings

The annualized return on average assets for the years ended December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, was 0.77% and 0.71%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity for the years ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, was 10.64% and 10.07%, respectively. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2025 was 3.22% compared to 2.98% for the same period of 2024.

John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated,“We are pleased to announce another solid quarter of earnings and growth. For 2025, we achieved loan growth of 14.1%, deposit growth of 13.2% and total asset growth of 13.0%.”

The allowance for credit losses totaled $15,553,000, or 1.22% of loans on December 31, 2025. Net loan charge-offs totaled $53,000 for 2025, compared to $28,000 for 2024. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.98% as of December 31, 2025, and 0.08% as of December 31, 2024.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 18 offices within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as“expected,”“begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management's determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., does not update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data)

