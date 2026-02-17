Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Earnings
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|109,498
|$
|73,737
|Federal funds sold
|878
|259
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|156,220
|159,320
|Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|62,471
|60,454
|Loans held-for-sale
|214
|995
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,553 – 2025, $12,782 - 2024
|1,257,855
|1,103,652
|Premises and equipment, net
|25,188
|25,600
|Net cash surrender value of life insurance
|28,506
|23,139
|Goodwill
|13,422
|13,422
|Other intangible assets, net
|75
|111
|Other real estate owned
|3,689
|-
|Other assets
|32,461
|35,866
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,690,477
|$
|1,496,555
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|224,171
|$
|223,583
|Interest bearing
|1,192,627
|1,028,212
|Total deposits
|1,416,798
|1,251,795
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings
|1,390
|1,560
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|18,118
|18,355
|Other borrowings
|97,900
|82,900
|Subordinated debentures
|34,791
|34,722
|Total liabilities
|1,568,997
|1,389,332
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
|–
|–
|Common stock, $2.50 par value:
|Authorized – 10,000,000 shares
|Issued and outstanding – 4,623,734 shares in 2025, 4,577,107 shares in 2024
|11,555
|11,438
|Additional paid-in capital
|13,621
|13,438
|Retained earnings
|106,716
|97,462
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(10,412
|)
|(15,115
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|121,480
|107,223
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|1,690,477
|$
|1,496,555
SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share data)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Interest income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|19,052
|$
|16,628
|$
|72,776
|$
|64,376
|Federal funds sold and balances with banks
|823
|999
|3,314
|4,629
|Securities:
|Taxable
|1,404
|1,376
|5,810
|5,889
|Tax-exempt
|410
|318
|1,498
|1,222
|Total interest income
|21,689
|19,321
|83,398
|76,116
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|7,847
|7,358
|30,434
|29,013
|Other
|1,447
|1,315
|5,484
|6,016
|Total interest expense
|9,294
|8,673
|35,918
|35,029
|Net interest income
|12,395
|10,648
|47,480
|41,087
|Provision for credit losses
|1,332
|353
|3,196
|1,014
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|11,063
|10,295
|44,284
|40,073
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|443
|422
|1,669
|1,692
|Trust fees
|876
|704
|3,221
|2,744
|Net gains on loan sales
|395
|253
|1,139
|672
|Earnings on life insurance assets
|229
|170
|833
|667
|Gain from life insurance
|–
|–
|202
|–
|ATM and debit card fee income
|476
|462
|1,882
|1,818
|Other
|230
|289
|831
|898
|Total non-interest income
|2,649
|2,300
|9,777
|8,491
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|6,161
|6,233
|24,146
|22,388
|Occupancy, net
|601
|540
|2,438
|2,054
|Equipment
|553
|425
|2,015
|1,658
|Professional and outside services
|575
|581
|2,130
|2,156
|Software maintenance
|774
|635
|2,841
|2,452
|ATM expenses
|235
|212
|976
|841
|Printing, postage, and supplies
|123
|97
|468
|510
|Telecommunication expenses
|91
|73
|314
|313
|Other
|1,251
|1,096
|4,342
|4,053
|Total non-interest expense
|10,364
|9,892
|39,670
|36,425
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|3,348
|2,703
|14,391
|12,139
|Federal income tax provision
|436
|53
|2,176
|1,737
|NET INCOME
|$
|2,912
|$
|2,650
|$
|12,215
|$
|10,402
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.57
|$
|2.65
|$
|2.28
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|0.62
|0.57
|2.63
|2.28
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
|0.16
|0.15
|0.64
|0.60
CONTACT: CONTACT: John R. Waldron, President and CEO
(517) 279-5500
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
