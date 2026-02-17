Fully Leased Lakeview Retail Property At 3139 N Broadway Sells After Long-Term Ownership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A fully leased retail property at 3139–45 N Broadway in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood has sold, with the transaction closing roughly four months after execution of the letter of intent.

Matanky Realty Group brokers Terri Cox and Gregory Blade represented the seller in the sale of the 5,276-square-foot investment. The property was fully occupied at closing by established tenants, including Just Food for Dogs, Great Clips, and Bonci Pizza.

The transaction follows a relationship spanning more than four decades, during which the Matanky Realty Group team provided leasing and property management services for approximately 45 years.



Located along the heavily trafficked Broadway corridor near Wrigleyville, the asset benefits from strong pedestrian activity and consistent event-driven traffic supporting long-term tenancy and stable income.

An experienced buyer streamlined due diligence, allowing the transaction to progress from LOI to closing in approximately four months.

About the Brokers:

Terri Cox leads the firm's sales and development division alongside CEO James E. Matanky, who has celebrated 30 years with Matanky Realty Group. Together, they drive investment, redevelopment, and leasing strategies across the Midwest. She is a five-time CoStar Power Broker of the Year and three-time Crexi Platinum Broker (2023–2025), serving as Commissioner and Treasurer for the BOTY's SSA #10.

Gregory Blade is a licensed Illinois real estate broker and active ICSC member specializing in retail site selection, tenant representation, and investment sales. He has helped facilitate McDonald's expansion across Northern Illinois by securing well-positioned locations for the brand

About Matanky Realty Group:

Matanky Realty Group is a full-service commercial real estate firm with over 70 years of experience specializing in retail, industrial, and development properties. The firm buys, sells, leases, and manages assets for national investors, regional retailers, and local owners while providing third-party property management services. Consistently recognized among Chicago's top retail brokerage firms, Matanky Realty Group continues to help shape communities through strategic investment and redevelopment across the Midwest.