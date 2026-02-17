403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Jobless Rate Hits 5-Year High
(MENAFN) Britain's jobless rate climbed to its highest point in nearly five years during the final quarter of 2025, intensifying concerns over a cooling labour market, official figures revealed Tuesday.
The unemployment rate reached 5.2 percent in the three months through December — a 0.2 percentage point jump from the prior quarter — as the number of people out of work swelled to 1.883 million, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed.
The broader labour market picture offered little comfort. The employment rate held at 75.0 percent, while economic inactivity climbed to 20.8 percent, underscoring persistent weakness across the workforce. Total employment stood at 34.244 million, the ONS confirmed.
The figures arrive as the Bank of England cautioned that conditions in the jobs market have deteriorated — and that the situation could worsen. The central bank warned that labour market conditions have loosened and that further weakening in labour demand could lead to a more pronounced rise in unemployment.
The latest reading marks a sharp signal for policymakers navigating slowing growth and uncertain business confidence, with the jobs data likely to factor heavily into upcoming interest rate deliberations.
The unemployment rate reached 5.2 percent in the three months through December — a 0.2 percentage point jump from the prior quarter — as the number of people out of work swelled to 1.883 million, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed.
The broader labour market picture offered little comfort. The employment rate held at 75.0 percent, while economic inactivity climbed to 20.8 percent, underscoring persistent weakness across the workforce. Total employment stood at 34.244 million, the ONS confirmed.
The figures arrive as the Bank of England cautioned that conditions in the jobs market have deteriorated — and that the situation could worsen. The central bank warned that labour market conditions have loosened and that further weakening in labour demand could lead to a more pronounced rise in unemployment.
The latest reading marks a sharp signal for policymakers navigating slowing growth and uncertain business confidence, with the jobs data likely to factor heavily into upcoming interest rate deliberations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment