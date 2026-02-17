403
TOD Reveals Ramadan Series Line-up During the Holy Month
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Doha, Qatar – February 17, 2026:
TOD, the leading entertainment and sports streaming platform by beIN MEDIA GROUP, unveils its Ramadan 2026 series lineup, featuring top must-watch series.
Carefully curated, the selection sits at the heart of Ramadan viewing: family, connection, belonging, and reflection. Across drama and lifestyle, these titles create a viewing experience that resonates with Ramadan evenings, when audiences seek content that feels relatable and grounded in shared values.
Here’s a closer look at the Ramadan 2026 streaming on TOD:
1.Awlad El Raaey
Genre: Drama | Country: Egypt
Cast: Majed Al Masry, Khaled El Sawy, Nermin El Feky, Ahmed Eid
Set against the backdrop of a powerful business dynasty, Awlad El Raaey delves into the inner workings of a family empire where loyalty is constantly tested. As long-buried tensions surface, it threatens to dismantle everything the “Al-Ra’i” family has built. But behind their success lie intense conflicts within the family, as well as rivals and external threats.
2.Saadet Almajnon
Genre: Drama | Country: Syria
Cast: Basem Yakhoor, Abed Fahed, Sulafa Memar, Abdel Moneim Amairy
A high-intensity drama, Saadet Almajnon follows three deeply flawed characters in a thrilling game fuelled by madness and greed: a man who knows no retreat, pursuing power and wealth; a cold, corrupt woman driven by her desire for control; and an opportunistic businessman who manipulates everyone to maintain his influence amid a web of shady deals. As personal ambition blurs ethical boundaries, the series explores how corruption, obsession, and opportunism intersect within a web of secret deals and shifting alliances.
3.Ana W Hiya W Haya
Genre: Social Drama | Country: Syria
Cast: Basel Khayat, Tag Heider, Tayseer Idris, Nadine Khoury
Rooted in emotional realism, Ana W Hiya W Haya presents a contemporary take on everyday life. The story unfolds within a social framework, capturing the intricacies of human relationships and the twists of life, blending emotional warmth with realistic drama.
4.Kamel Al Dasam
Genre: Cooking Show [TOD STUDIOS Exclusive]
Cast: Eddie Diab
A celebration of passion over precision, this culinary series strips cooking down to its most essential element: mastery. Ignoring calories, cost, and convention, the show focuses on transforming food into visually striking, expertly crafted dishes. Designed for Ramadan evenings, it offers indulgent, visually-rich content that highlights creativity and skill in the kitchen.
5.SuperMom
Genre: Cooking Show [TOD STUDIOS Exclusive]
Cast: Suha Bakeer
Created specifically for mothers, SuperMom blends nutritional science with practical cooking to address the daily challenges of feeding a family. The show delivers smart, accessible food solutions that balance health and flavour, reflecting the evolving dietary needs of modern households.
With this exclusive selection, TOD continues to strengthen its position as a destination for premium Arabic storytelling, curated to match the rhythm and values of the holy month.
