Nissan Formula E Team scores third podium of Season 12 in Jeddah
(MENAFN- Edelman) JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (February 17, 2026) – Nissan Formula E Team’s Oliver Rowland clinched his third podium of the season in Round 5 of the 2025/26 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Jeddah, as the squad bounced back strongly from a tough first race of the double-header the day before.
In the opening race of the weekend on Friday, Norman Nato qualified well, reaching the semi-final stage, while teammate Rowland missed out on the Duels. Starting fourth, Nato led for multiple laps ahead of his Pit Boost stop, but lost places later in the race against rivals in Attack Mode and crossed the line 13th. Meanwhile, Rowland was unable to make progress from 16th on the grid, with the current World Champion coming home 17th.
In the second race of the double-header on Saturday, a better qualifying performance for Rowland saw him line-up fourth in his 100th Formula E start, while Nato was unfortunate to miss out on the Duels in a very tight session. Starting on the second row, Rowland led in the early stages of the E-Prix, consistently running towards the front and managing his energy efficiently. He then moved into the top three during his final six-minute Attack Mode and secured third place. On the other side of the garage, Nato was unable to advance through the field from 15th, eventually crossing the line in 17th.
Formula E now heads to Madrid on 20-21 March for a maiden race weekend at Circuito del Jarama.
Tommaso Volpe, managing director and team principal, Nissan Formula E Team: “We’re pleased to get a podium with Oli after a difficult day on Friday. We struggled in Round 4, even if Norman did a great job in qualifying to make it to the semi-finals in the Duels, but both drivers lacked pace and found it tough in the race. We worked hard overnight to find the issues and Oli immediately felt better in the car, qualifying fourth and putting together a strong race to secure third. On Norman’s side, he missed out on advancing to the Duels in an incredibly competitive qualifying group, and at this track it is very difficult to recover when you’re in the pack. The team worked tirelessly and did an amazing job to ensure we could achieve this podium, and I am proud of how they reacted and managed to turn things around. It’s been a challenging weekend, but it’s great to end it with a trophy as we head to Madrid.”
Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President and President, Middle East, KSA, CIS and India – Nissan and INFINITI, said: “Saudi Arabia remains a key annual stop on the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar, and the host of the first double-header of the season. It has truly been a significant moment for Nissan in the region, and I was proud to witness the racing live at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Despite a challenging start, the team’s strong comeback and podium finish reflect the resilience and competitive spirit that define Nissan in Formula E. This result reinforces our momentum and the strength of our partnership with Petromin, as we continue supporting Saudi Arabia’s vision for a more sustainable automotive future.”
Oliver Rowland, driver, Nissan Formula E Team: “Friday was a tough day for us, I clipped the wall in FP2 and then we lacked pace in qualifying, which made for a difficult race. The team worked really hard overnight to make adjustments to the car and it paid off as we lined up fourth on the grid. I took up the lead in the opening stages to stay out of trouble as these peloton-style events can be dangerous when further back. It was a well-managed race and it’s great to be back on the podium. A huge thanks to the team for their dedication which made this result possible.”
Norman Nato, driver, Nissan Formula E Team: “I’m frustrated to leave Jeddah with no points, after we had a positive start to the double-header in qualifying. I felt good in the car and led comfortably for several laps, but a technical issue affected our pace and we dropped down the order in the second half of the event. On Saturday, we narrowly missed out on the Duels in a tight qualifying, and in the race it was very difficult to move forward with everyone being so closely-matched. It’s disappointing as I think we could’ve achieved more. However, that’s just the way it goes sometimes in motorsport and now the focus is on improving and preparing for the next race in Madrid.”
