Flsmidth Announces Intention To Initiate A New Share Buy-Back Programme Of Up To DKK 1.0 Billion

17 February 2026
Copenhagen, Denmark





FLSmidth & Co. A/S (“FLSmidth”) today announces the intention to initiate a new share buy-back programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion after the release of its Q1 2026 financial results.

The company's intention to initiate a share buy-back programme is supported by a solid balance sheet, sound cash-flow generation and the expected net cash proceeds from the sale of the company's former corporate headquarters totalling DKK 730 million (ref. Company Announcement no. 9-2025), expected to be received upon closing of the transaction at the end of the first quarter of 2026.

While pursuing value-accretive investments remains an important strategic focus point for FLSmidth, the company continues to prudently balance additional investments in growth with returning value to shareholders. Given the headroom to the company's targeted leverage ratio and expected future cash flows, the company sees an opportunity to return capital to its shareholders while still maintaining the ambition to pursue attractive growth opportunities.

The share buy-back programme will be carried out with the objective of adjusting the capital structure of FLSmidth. Accordingly, any shares repurchased under the share buy-back programme that are not intended to cover obligations related to the company's share-based incentive programmes are ultimately intended to be proposed for cancellation at a General Meeting following the completion of the share buy-back programme.

The share buy-back programme will be initiated subject to the Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2026 approving relevant resolutions, including renewal of the authorisation to the Board of Directors to acquire own shares.

The share buy-back programme will be executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse (MAR) (as amended) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

Under the share buy-back programme, FLSmidth may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 1.0 billion. The share buy-back programme is expected to commence after the release of FLSmidth's Q1 2026 Interim Financial Report, expectedly on 13 May 2026, with expected completion before the Annual General Meeting in 2027.

The intention to initiate a new share buy-back does not affect the company's current, ongoing share buy-back programme, which is expected to be completed before the next Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2026 and thus before expected commencement of the programme communicated in this announcement.

As stated in the company's financial calendar for 2026, FLSmidth's 2025 Annual Report, including information on ordinary dividends, will expectedly be published tomorrow, 18 February 2026.

