New Records Spark Questions of Prince Andrew’s Links to Jeffrey Epstein
(MENAFN) Recently released US Justice Department documents have renewed scrutiny over whether Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, previously known as Prince Andrew, shared sensitive information with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy, according to media reports.
The documents include emails from 2010 showing exchanges between Andrew and his aide, David Stern, some of which were later forwarded to Epstein. These interactions occurred while Andrew served as the UK’s special representative for trade and investment from 2001 to 2011.
In one July 2010 email, Andrew discussed restructuring matters related to the Royal Bank of Scotland, which had received a £45 billion bailout, roughly $57 billion at current rates. In the message, he wrote that then-CEO Stephen Hester: “Isn't all that well thought of and there are any number of balls being dropped in the management of RBS.”
Other emails indicate Andrew shared information concerning Aston Martin, mentioning “conflicts between internal parties” and “issues with the management and their relationship with their owner and the State of Kuwait.”
Additional correspondence suggests Epstein may have arranged meetings for Andrew during an official 2010 trip to China. In a May 17, 2010 email, Andrew wrote that he planned “a series of discussions re The Green Park Group (GPG)” and added that he “would be delighted to further our discussions.”
