Azerbaijan And IMF Review Prospects For Cooperation (UPDATE)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Details added: first version posted on 15:32

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Azerbaijan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reviewed prospects for cooperation, the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with Anna Bordon, Head of the International Monetary Fund mission in Azerbaijan, we explored prospects for cooperation. We highlighted Azerbaijan's macroeconomic stability, measures undertaken in energy, digitalization, tax, industry, and other areas in line with socio-economic development priorities, as well as progress achieved through the adoption of advanced international practices," he said.

The IMF has predicted 2.5% growth in the economy of Azerbaijan this year.

In an interview with Trend, Bordon said that if trade and investment shift toward the region, it could also open up new opportunities for the country's economy. She pointed out that in the long term, achieving sustainable growth will heavily depend on deepening economic diversification, strengthening fiscal discipline, and improving the business environment to support private investment