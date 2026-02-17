Ukrainian Delegation Arrives At Venue Of Talks In Geneva
“The Ukrainian delegation is already at the venue,” the press service said.
The meeting of the delegations will be held behind closed doors, with no access for the media.Read also: Ukrainian delegation already has framework for upcoming Geneva talks – president
As previously reported by Ukrinform, ahead of the new round of trilateral talks in Geneva, U.S. President Donald Trump said that“Ukraine better come to the table fast.”
