Ukrainian Delegation Arrives At Venue Of Talks In Geneva

2026-02-17 07:04:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported to journalists by the press service of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Ukrainian delegation is already at the venue,” the press service said.

The meeting of the delegations will be held behind closed doors, with no access for the media.

Read also: Ukrainian delegation already has framework for upcoming Geneva talks – president

As previously reported by Ukrinform, ahead of the new round of trilateral talks in Geneva, U.S. President Donald Trump said that“Ukraine better come to the table fast.”

