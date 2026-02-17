Etoro Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results
| ETORO GROUP LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
|December 31
|December 31
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,072,641
|575,395
|Restricted cash
|329
|314
|Short-term investment
|202,688
|65,000
|Counterparties
|249,055
|224,867
|Cryptoassets
|62,606
|113,279
|Receivable from omnibus accounts
|26,820
|50,466
|Other receivables and prepaid expenses
|61,299
|46,005
|1,675,438
|1,075,326
|Non-current assets:
|Restricted cash
|11,688
|11,630
|Right of use assets
|41,873
|44,406
|Property and equipment, net
|7,361
|5,007
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|43,211
|46,346
|Deferred taxes assets
|11,776
|8,647
|115,909
|116,036
|Total Assets
|1,791,347
|1,191,362
|Liabilities and equities
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|4,435
|4,201
|Current maturities of long term lease liabilities
|5,978
|4,758
|Other short term liabilities
|8,994
|-
|Payable to users
|107,830
|103,493
|Accrued expenses and other payables
|215,414
|193,115
|342,651
|305,567
|Non-current liabilities:
|Employee benefit liabilities, net
|962
|1,253
|Other long term liabilities
|-
|5,653
|Long term lease liabilities
|48,485
|43,546
|Deferred taxes liabilities
|4,659
|2,968
|54,106
|53,420
|Equity attributable to equity holders of the company:
|Common share premium
|1,273,894
|474,469
|Preferred share premium
|-
|397,019
|Treasury shares
|(62,085
|)
|(2,625
|)
|Advanced Investment Agreement
|9,091
|9,091
|Other capital reserve
|5,441
|1,868
|Retained Earnings (Accumulated deficit)
|168,249
|(47,447
|)
|1,394,590
|832,375
|Total liabilities and equity
|1,791,347
|1,191,362
| ETORO GROUP LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
U.S. dollars in thousands
|Three months ended
|Twelve months ended
|December 31
|December 31
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Revenue and income:
|Net trading income from equities, commodities and currencies
|115,618
|80,683
|399,362
|328,706
|Revenue from cryptoassets
|3,592,968
|5,813,811
|12,975,078
|12,147,329
|Net trading income (loss) from cryptoassets derivatives
|73,783
|(130,498
|)
|124,032
|(130,729
|)
|Net interest income from users
|58,073
|51,610
|213,415
|197,178
|Currency conversion and other income
|25,277
|26,866
|95,978
|81,415
|Other interest income
|9,062
|4,366
|30,067
|16,654
|Total revenue and income
|3,874,781
|5,846,838
|13,837,932
|12,640,553
|Costs:
|Cost of revenue from cryptoassets
|3,636,921
|5,585,104
|12,932,009
|11,816,192
|Margin interest expense
|11,075
|9,204
|37,536
|36,660
|Research and development
|37,867
|31,991
|151,247
|131,071
|Selling and marketing
|46,970
|59,215
|208,671
|178,365
|General, administrative and operating costs
|60,430
|67,570
|243,636
|228,004
|Finance and other expenses, net
|3,081
|2,491
|11,432
|4,642
|Total costs
|3,796,344
|5,755,575
|13,584,531
|12,394,934
|Income before taxes on income
|78,437
|91,263
|253,401
|245,619
|Taxes on income
|9,695
|32,079
|37,705
|53,238
|Net income
|68,742
|59,184
|215,696
|192,381
|Other comprehensive income, net:
|Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|Cash flow hedges, net of tax
|(179
|)
|1,267
|3,573
|1,868
|Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of tax
|(179
|)
|1,267
|3,573
|1,868
|Total comprehensive income
|68,563
|60,451
|219,269
|194,249
|Basic net income per share
|0.79
|0.78
|2.58
|2.55
|Diluted net income per share
|0.69
|0.70
|2.27
|2.26
|Weighted-average shares of common shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common shareholders:
|Basic
|86,740,531
|75,676,247
|83,503,592
|75,595,967
|Diluted
|99,635,590
|84,969,521
|95,129,729
|85,297,910
| ETORO GROUP LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. dollars in thousands
|Three months ended
|Twelve months ended
|December 31
|December 31
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|68,742
|59,184
|215,696
|192,381
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Adjustments to profit or loss items:
|Depreciation, amortization and impairment
|3,821
|3,097
|12,973
|11,337
|Share-based payment
|4,013
|3,313
|16,145
|27,150
|Evaluation of contingent liabilities
|(622
|)
|-
|3,341
|-
|Revaluation of fair value of cryptoassets and counterparties
|114,355
|(4,456
|)
|29,560
|(35,967
|)
|Non-cash revenue from staking and blockchain rewards
|(10,290
|)
|(9,178
|)
|(37,380
|)
|(21,022
|)
|Non-cash costs from staking and blockchain rewards
|6,843
|6,048
|25,395
|13,417
|Finance and other expenses, net
|3,081
|2,491
|11,432
|4,642
|Taxes on income, net
|9,695
|32,079
|37,705
|53,238
|130,896
|33,394
|99,171
|52,795
|Changes in asset and liability items:
|Increase of counterparties
|(61,070
|)
|(21,035
|)
|(52,527
|)
|(34,492
|)
|Decrease of cryptoassets
|27,097
|508
|55,692
|8,593
|Decrease (Increase) of other receivables and prepaid expenses
|6,856
|3,598
|(7,097
|)
|(3,947
|)
|Decrease (Increase) of restricted cash
|(6
|)
|(11
|)
|30
|(857
|)
|Increase (Decrease) of user and omnibus accounts, net
|(41,860
|)
|(31,506
|)
|33,728
|30,536
|Increase (Decrease) of accounts payable
|(2,964
|)
|(11,065
|)
|(2,400
|)
|2,218
|Increase of accrued expenses and other payables
|3,343
|35,916
|1,937
|39,667
|Increase (Decrease) of employee benefit liabilities, net
|2
|(11
|)
|(459
|)
|(555
|)
|(68,602
|)
|(23,606
|)
|28,904
|41,163
|Interest paid, net during the period
|(335
|)
|(24
|)
|(7,096
|)
|(3,188
|)
|Taxes paid, net during the period
|(5,047
|)
|(3,252
|)
|(18,430
|)
|(14,572
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|125,654
|65,696
|318,245
|268,579
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Increase of Short term deposits
|(182,264
|)
|(65,000
|)
|(427,264
|)
|(65,000
|)
|Decrease of Short term deposits
|110,701
|-
|289,701
|-
|Increase of long-term investments
|-
|(609
|)
|(500
|)
|(609
|)
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(1,775
|)
|(359
|)
|(4,841
|)
|(2,372
|)
|Purchase of intangible assets
|(12
|)
|(203
|)
|(635
|)
|(546
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(73,350
|)
|(66,171
|)
|(143,539
|)
|(68,527
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Exercise of options
|2,396
|242
|6,126
|929
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(1,233
|)
|(1,116
|)
|(4,573
|)
|(4,119
|)
|Issuance of class A common share upon initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts, commissions and other issuance costs
|-
|-
|377,943
|-
|Purchase of treasury shares
|(59,547
|)
|-
|(59,547
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(58,384
|)
|(874
|)
|319,949
|(3,190
|)
|Exchange differences on balances of cash and cash equivalents
|(14,746
|)
|(10,020
|)
|2,591
|(9,801
|)
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(20,826
|)
|(11,369
|)
|497,246
|187,061
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|1,093,467
|586,764
|575,395
|388,334
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|1,072,641
|575,395
|1,072,641
|575,395
Non-GAAP Financial Metrics and Key Performance Indicators
This press release and the accompanying tables contain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards nor with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (collectively“GAAP”) metrics, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS. The inclusion of the non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. eToro believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide important supplemental information to management regarding financial and business trends used in assessing its results of operations. eToro believes excluding specified items provides a more meaningful comparison to the corresponding reporting periods and internal budgets and forecasts, assists investors in performing analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by investors and research analysts, provides management with a more relevant measure of operating performance and is more useful in assessing management performance.
eToro urges its investors to review the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure set forth herein, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.
This press release includes key performance indicators that eToro's management uses to help evaluate the business, measure its performance, identify trends, prepare financial projections and make business decisions. eToro's key performance indicators include Funded Accounts, Assets Under Administration and Net Contribution. Definitions of performance indicators can be found in this press release.
| ETORO GROUP LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
U.S. dollars in thousands
|Three months ended
|Twelve months ended
|December 31
|December 31
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Net income
|68,742
|59,184
|215,696
|192,381
|Finance expense, net
|3,081
|2,491
|11,432
|4,642
|Taxes on income
|9,695
|32,079
|37,705
|53,238
|Share-base payment expense
|4,028
|3,313
|16,160
|27,150
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,822
|3,097
|12,973
|11,337
|Employee non-cash expense
|(1,824
|)
|682
|5,239
|6,557
|Transaction related costs
|-
|1,283
|10,891
|1,281
|Other expenses, net
|(621
|)
|5,473
|6,876
|7,285
|Adjusted EBITDA
|86,923
|107,602
|316,972
|303,871
| ETORO GROUP LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
|Three months ended
|Twelve months ended
|December 31
|December 31
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Net income
|68,742
|59,184
|215,696
|192,381
|Share-base payment expense
|4,028
|3,313
|16,160
|27,150
|Amortization
|1,221
|906
|3,768
|3,085
|Employee non-cash expense
|(1,824
|)
|682
|5,239
|6,557
|Transaction related costs
|-
|1,283
|10,891
|1,281
|Other expenses, net
|(1,502
|)
|5,473
|5,995
|7,285
|Adjusted net income before tax
|70,665
|70,841
|257,749
|237,739
|Effective tax rate
|12.4
|%
|35.2
|%
|14.9
|%
|21.70
|%
|Tax impact
|(238
|)
|(4,098
|)
|(6,257
|)
|(9,831
|)
|Adjusted net income
|70,427
|66,744
|251,492
|227,908
|Basic Shares Outstanding
|86,740,531
|75,676,247
|83,503,592
|75,595,967
|Diluted Shares Outstanding
|99,635,590
|84,969,521
|95,129,729
|85,297,910
|Basic GAAP EPS
|0.79
|0.78
|2.58
|2.55
|Diluted GAAP EPS
|0.69
|0.70
|2.27
|2.26
|Basic Non - GAAP EPS
|0.81
|0.88
|3.01
|3.01
|Diluted Non - GAAP EPS
|0.71
|0.79
|2.64
|2.67
Definitions of Certain Metrics
Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial metric that we define as net income adjusted to exclude finance and other expenses, net, taxes on income, share-based payment expense, depreciation and amortization, employee non-cash expense, one-time transaction costs and other expense.
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted diluted EPS): Adjusted diluted EPS is a non-GAAP financial metric and is calculated by dividing the Adjusted Net Income attributable to common shareholders by the diluted shares outstanding during the period. Adjusted diluted EPS excludes the impact of the same non-recurring or non-operational items to provide investors with a normalized measure of profitability on a per-share basis.
Adjusted Net Income: Adjusted Net Income refers to the company's net income after making adjustments for non-recurring, one-time, or non-cash items such as restructuring charges, asset impairments, acquisition-related expenses, or gains/losses from discontinued operations.
Assets under administration (AUA): AUA reflects the aggregate fair value of assets held by users within the platform, including those held by third-party partners for execution or custody services, categorized as follows:
- Crypto: Includes all cryptocurrencies and users' crypto assets held in eToro digital wallets. Equities: Includes stocks, ETFs, and assets managed under the Spaceship program. Cash: Includes customers' uninvested cash (e.g., cash balances, eMoney balances, in-process cashouts), as well as cash used for margin or posted as collateral for leveraged positions.
Funded Accounts: Funded Accounts are users who have completed KYC, AML and other onboarding processes, activated their account, deposited funds, executed at least one trade at any time and have a positive account balance (invested or uninvested). Funded Accounts represent the deepest level of our user acquisition funnel and are the users from whom we generate total commission.
Net Contribution: Net Contribution reflects Total revenue and income, less the Cost of revenue from cryptoassets and Margin interest expense. We use Net Contribution to evaluate the net contributions of our users' activity on our platform before considering the overhead costs associated with our operations.
Net Contribution consists of the following five components, each representing revenue or income divided across our products based on the distinct patterns upon which we monetize users' activity on the platform. We evaluate the performance of our business and our success in both diversification and risk management across these five components:
- Net Trading Contribution (Equities, Commodities and Currencies) is equal to our Net trading income from equities, commodities and currencies. Net Trading Contribution (Cryptoassets) is equal to Revenue from cryptoassets plus Net trading income (loss) from cryptoasset derivatives less Cost of revenue from cryptoassets, excluding the net contributions from blockchain rewards and staking activity. Net Interest Contribution represents Net interest contribution from users plus Other interest income plus the net contributions of staking activity, less Margin interest expense. eToro Money comprises the vast majority of our Currency conversion and other income. It represents the income earned from our money management services, including currency conversions, withdrawals, interchange on our debit card, transfers of cryptoassets, and fees relating to our cryptoasset wallet services. Subscriptions and Other is the remainder of Currency conversion and other income not attributable to eToro Money plus the net contributions of blockchain rewards.
Net Income: Net income represents the company's total earnings or profit for a given period, calculated as total revenue minus all expenses, including operating costs, depreciation, interest, taxes, and other income or expenses. It reflects the company's overall profitability according to GAAP standards.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, market positioning, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and share repurchase authorization, including execution of the expected accelerated share repurchase arrangement. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as“outlook,”“guidance,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“should,”“believe,”“hope,”“target,”“project,”“plan,”“goals,”“estimate,”“potential,”“predict,”“may,”“will,”“might,”“could,”“intend,”“shall” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond eToro's control. eToro's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to market volatility and erratic market movements; failure to retain existing users or add new users; extreme competition; changes in the regulatory and legal framework under which we operate; regulatory inquiries and investigations; our estimates of our financial performance; interest rate fluctuations; the evolving cryptoasset market, including the regulations thereof; conditions related to our operations in Israel, including the ongoing war; risks related to data security and privacy and use of Open Source Software (“OSS”); risks related AI; changes in general economic or political conditions; changes to accounting principles and guidelines; unexpected costs or expenses; and other factors described in“Risk Factors” in our prospectus, dated May 13, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in eToro's filings with the SEC, which are, or will be, accessible on the SEC's website at.
Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent eToro's views as of the date of this press release. eToro anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. eToro undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing eToro's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
Source: eToro Group Ltd.
Legal Disclaimer:
