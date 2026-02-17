Etoro Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Record Net Contribution of $868 million, up 10% year-over-year, including $227 million in Q4

Q4 Assets Under Administration grew by 11% year-over-year to $18.5 billion

Announced $100 million increase to share repurchase program NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eToro Group Ltd. (“eToro”, or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ETOR), the trading and investing platform, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 which ended December 31, 2025. “This was a milestone year for eToro,” said Yoni Assia, CEO of eToro.“We became a publicly traded company and significantly advanced the build-out of our global financial super-app. In 2025, we accelerated product innovation and AI adoption, expanded access to global markets, broadened and localized our offering, and strengthened eToro's footprint around the world. We are operating at a pivotal moment for financial services. Artificial intelligence and progress towards on-chain market infrastructure are reshaping how people invest and interact with markets and eToro is uniquely positioned to capture this opportunity. Through our public APIs and suite of AI-powered tools, users and partners can build, share, and scale strategies and tools, as part of a growing ecosystem. We are launching a number of apps ahead of the roll out of the eToro App Store, bringing enhanced capabilities to our retail audience. In parallel, we are positioning eToro for a financial system that is increasingly moving on-chain. With our long-standing leadership in crypto and tokenization, we are well placed to help shape this transition. This quarter, we are introducing 24/7 access to select popular assets with plans to expand around-the-clock access across asset classes. Our focus remains on empowering users through a simple, transparent, and digital-first investing experience, while positioning eToro to serve the next generation of investors at every stage of their journey. We are uniquely positioned as both a natively crypto company and a global equities trading platform. We look forward to capturing the many long-term growth opportunities ahead for the benefit of our users, shareholders, and partners.” Meron Shani, CFO of eToro, said:“Our fourth quarter results reflect the strength and resilience of our mult-asset business model. We delivered compelling financial performance through a combination of diversified revenue streams, healthy funded accounts growth, and disciplined financial management. Furthermore, we are off to a strong start to 2026 with our January capital markets KPIs demonstrating the ability of our platform to adapt and perform across all different market conditions, including the recent spike in commodities trading. With our strong balance sheet and a clear execution roadmap, we believe that we are well positioned to deliver accelerated growth in 2026.” Full year 2025 Financial Highlights 1

Net Contribution increased by 10% year over year to $868 million, compared to $788 million in 2024.

Net Income (GAAP) increased 12% year over year to $216 million, compared to $192 million in 2024.

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) increased 10% to $251 million, compared to $228 million in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) increased by 4% year over year to $317 million, compared to $304 million in 2024 Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) was $2.64, compared to $2.67 in 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights 2

Net Contribution decreased by 10% year over year to $227 million, compared to $253 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net Income (GAAP) increased 16% year over year to $69 million, compared to $59 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) increased 6% year over year to $70 million, compared to $67 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) decreased by 19% year over year to $87 million, compared to $108 million in the fourth quarter of 2024

Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) was $0.71, compared to $0.79 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Funded Accounts increased 9% year over year to 3.81 million compared to 3.48 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Assets Under Administration (AUA) grew by 11% year over year to $18.5 billion, compared to $16.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments were $1.3 billion as of December 31, 2025. January KPI metrics 3 eToro also reported the below selected monthly business metrics for January 2026:

Assets under Administration (AUA) were $18.4 billion, up 2% year-over-year.

Funded accounts were 3.85 million, up 9% year-over-year.

Capital Markets/ECC Activity



Total number of trades for January was 74 million, up 55% year-over-year;

Invested amount per trade for January was $252, up 8% year-over-year;

Crypto Activity



Total number of trades for January was 4 million, down 50% year-over-year;

Invested amount per trade for January was $182, down 34% year-over-year;

Interest Earning Assets for January was $7.7 billion, up 17% year-over-year. Total Money Transfers for January was $1.8 billion, up 68% year-over-year. Business Highlights eToro is demonstrating strong progress across its four product pillars driven by continued product innovation, localization, and strategic partnerships.

Trading: eToro expanded access to global markets while advancing toward always-on trading. With the addition of equities listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and across the Nordics, eToro now offers access to equities from 25 stock exchanges. The Company grew its crypto offering to more than 150 cryptoassets, including an expanded range of more than 100 cryptoassets for US users. eToro also broadened derivatives access, expanding its futures offering across Europe and launching futures and options in the UK. It has also begun the roll out of stock margin trading, where eligible users can access leveraged exposure to U.S. equities. In 2025, eToro expanded 24/5 trading to all S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 stocks, and in Q1, the Company is introducing 24/7 access to a select number of popular assets with plans to expand this across asset classes.



Investing: eToro strengthened its investing proposition by expanding access to intelligent, long-term investment solutions. The Company launched Tori, its AI Analyst, and through its public APIs and suite of AI-powered tools, users and partners can build, share, and scale strategies and tools, creating a growing ecosystem. This quarter, eToro is introducing a number of apps ahead of the launch of the eToro App Store, where 'investor builders' and partners can publish and share their apps with millions of eToro users globally. eToro continued to expand its range of Smart Portfolios including launching portfolios with Franklin Templeton, WisdomTree, ARK Invest and Amundi. The launch of Alpha Portfolios provides retail investors with access to quantitative, data driven strategies leveraging eToro's data for the benefit of our customers. Having pioneered social investing, users can follow, copy, and engage with over 5,000 members of eToro's Pro Investor Program, with Copy Trading now also launched in the US. During 2025, eToro introduced securities lending in the UK, Europe and the UAE, as well as expanding its staking program to help users access passive yield generating opportunities. eToro launched the eToro Club Subscription providing access to premium investing tools, financial perks and dedicated support.



Wealth Management: eToro continued to scale its long-term savings solutions in 2025. The Company partnered with Generali to provide French users with access to long-term, tax advantaged retirement (PER) and life insurance products. eToro also expanded its ISA offering in the UK with the addition of a self-directed stocks and shares ISA and a cash ISA. The AuA in eToro's UK ISA products grew by 7x from Q4 2024 to Q4 2025. Assets under administration in our Australian savings products grew 44% between 2023 and 2025, supported by strong momentum following the launch of our superannuation offering.



Neo-Banking: During 2025, eToro accelerated the localization of its money management experience. The expansion of local bank accounts to more countries and the continued roll out of the debit card across Europe resulted in eToro Money's transaction volume increasing 6.5x year-over-year. eToro Money ended the year with 1.87 million accounts. eToro Money, including eToro's crypto wallet, is now fully integrated into the eToro app and provides seamless crypto transfers including 1% stock-back rewards on eligible crypto transfers.

Partnerships: eToro announced a multi-year partnership with BWT Alpine Formula 1 extending the business' global brand presence and engagement with a fast-growing, international audience. eToro also entered into a partnership with Gemini Space Station Inc to support the migration of their customers from the UK, Europe and Australia onto the eToro platform, reinforcing its position as a leading, global, multi-asset broker.

Share Repurchase Program eToro today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $100 million increase to its existing share repurchase program. The program previously authorized $150 million, of which $100 million has already been used, leaving $50 million remaining. Following the increase, total remaining authorization is $150 million. Such repurchases may be made through a variety of methods, including through open market transactions (including through Rule 10b5-1 plans), privately negotiated transactions, block trades and by way of an accelerated share repurchase program. Additionally, subject to market and other conditions, the Company intends to enter into an Accelerated Share Repurchase (“ASR”) agreement to repurchase approximately $50 million of its common shares under the new authorization. This authorization reflects the Company's confidence in its long-term strategy and growth prospects, financial strength, and commitment to deliver shareholder value. eToro believes that its current share price does not fully reflect the Company's fundamental value, and that repurchasing shares represents a prudent allocation of capital. The program also provides additional flexibility to support potential future strategic initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions, where eToro shares could serve as an effective transaction currency. The actual timing, number, manner and value of any shares repurchased will depend on several factors, including the market price of our shares, general market and economic conditions, our liquidity requirements, applicable legal requirements and other business considerations. The authorization does not expire. Conference Call and Livestream Information

ETORO GROUP LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands

December 31 December 31 2025 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,072,641 575,395 Restricted cash 329 314 Short-term investment 202,688 65,000 Counterparties 249,055 224,867 Cryptoassets 62,606 113,279 Receivable from omnibus accounts 26,820 50,466 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 61,299 46,005 1,675,438 1,075,326 Non-current assets: Restricted cash 11,688 11,630 Right of use assets 41,873 44,406 Property and equipment, net 7,361 5,007 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 43,211 46,346 Deferred taxes assets 11,776 8,647 115,909 116,036 Total Assets 1,791,347 1,191,362 Liabilities and equities Current liabilities: Accounts payable 4,435 4,201 Current maturities of long term lease liabilities 5,978 4,758 Other short term liabilities 8,994 - Payable to users 107,830 103,493 Accrued expenses and other payables 215,414 193,115 342,651 305,567 Non-current liabilities: Employee benefit liabilities, net 962 1,253 Other long term liabilities - 5,653 Long term lease liabilities 48,485 43,546 Deferred taxes liabilities 4,659 2,968 54,106 53,420 Equity attributable to equity holders of the company: Common share premium 1,273,894 474,469 Preferred share premium - 397,019 Treasury shares (62,085 ) (2,625 ) Advanced Investment Agreement 9,091 9,091 Other capital reserve 5,441 1,868 Retained Earnings (Accumulated deficit) 168,249 (47,447 ) 1,394,590 832,375 Total liabilities and equity 1,791,347 1,191,362





ETORO GROUP LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

U.S. dollars in thousands Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue and income: Net trading income from equities, commodities and currencies 115,618 80,683 399,362 328,706 Revenue from cryptoassets 3,592,968 5,813,811 12,975,078 12,147,329 Net trading income (loss) from cryptoassets derivatives 73,783 (130,498 ) 124,032 (130,729 ) Net interest income from users 58,073 51,610 213,415 197,178 Currency conversion and other income 25,277 26,866 95,978 81,415 Other interest income 9,062 4,366 30,067 16,654 Total revenue and income 3,874,781 5,846,838 13,837,932 12,640,553 Costs: Cost of revenue from cryptoassets 3,636,921 5,585,104 12,932,009 11,816,192 Margin interest expense 11,075 9,204 37,536 36,660 Research and development 37,867 31,991 151,247 131,071 Selling and marketing 46,970 59,215 208,671 178,365 General, administrative and operating costs 60,430 67,570 243,636 228,004 Finance and other expenses, net 3,081 2,491 11,432 4,642 Total costs 3,796,344 5,755,575 13,584,531 12,394,934 Income before taxes on income 78,437 91,263 253,401 245,619 Taxes on income 9,695 32,079 37,705 53,238 Net income 68,742 59,184 215,696 192,381 Other comprehensive income, net: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Cash flow hedges, net of tax (179 ) 1,267 3,573 1,868 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of tax (179 ) 1,267 3,573 1,868 Total comprehensive income 68,563 60,451 219,269 194,249 Basic net income per share 0.79 0.78 2.58 2.55 Diluted net income per share 0.69 0.70 2.27 2.26 Weighted-average shares of common shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic 86,740,531 75,676,247 83,503,592 75,595,967 Diluted 99,635,590 84,969,521 95,129,729 85,297,910





ETORO GROUP LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 68,742 59,184 215,696 192,381 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Adjustments to profit or loss items: Depreciation, amortization and impairment 3,821 3,097 12,973 11,337 Share-based payment 4,013 3,313 16,145 27,150 Evaluation of contingent liabilities (622 ) - 3,341 - Revaluation of fair value of cryptoassets and counterparties 114,355 (4,456 ) 29,560 (35,967 ) Non-cash revenue from staking and blockchain rewards (10,290 ) (9,178 ) (37,380 ) (21,022 ) Non-cash costs from staking and blockchain rewards 6,843 6,048 25,395 13,417 Finance and other expenses, net 3,081 2,491 11,432 4,642 Taxes on income, net 9,695 32,079 37,705 53,238 130,896 33,394 99,171 52,795 Changes in asset and liability items: Increase of counterparties (61,070 ) (21,035 ) (52,527 ) (34,492 ) Decrease of cryptoassets 27,097 508 55,692 8,593 Decrease (Increase) of other receivables and prepaid expenses 6,856 3,598 (7,097 ) (3,947 ) Decrease (Increase) of restricted cash (6 ) (11 ) 30 (857 ) Increase (Decrease) of user and omnibus accounts, net (41,860 ) (31,506 ) 33,728 30,536 Increase (Decrease) of accounts payable (2,964 ) (11,065 ) (2,400 ) 2,218 Increase of accrued expenses and other payables 3,343 35,916 1,937 39,667 Increase (Decrease) of employee benefit liabilities, net 2 (11 ) (459 ) (555 ) (68,602 ) (23,606 ) 28,904 41,163 Interest paid, net during the period (335 ) (24 ) (7,096 ) (3,188 ) Taxes paid, net during the period (5,047 ) (3,252 ) (18,430 ) (14,572 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 125,654 65,696 318,245 268,579 Cash flows from investing activities: Increase of Short term deposits (182,264 ) (65,000 ) (427,264 ) (65,000 ) Decrease of Short term deposits 110,701 - 289,701 - Increase of long-term investments - (609 ) (500 ) (609 ) Purchase of property and equipment (1,775 ) (359 ) (4,841 ) (2,372 ) Purchase of intangible assets (12 ) (203 ) (635 ) (546 ) Net cash used in investing activities (73,350 ) (66,171 ) (143,539 ) (68,527 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Exercise of options 2,396 242 6,126 929 Repayment of lease liabilities (1,233 ) (1,116 ) (4,573 ) (4,119 ) Issuance of class A common share upon initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts, commissions and other issuance costs - - 377,943 - Purchase of treasury shares (59,547 ) - (59,547 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (58,384 ) (874 ) 319,949 (3,190 ) Exchange differences on balances of cash and cash equivalents (14,746 ) (10,020 ) 2,591 (9,801 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (20,826 ) (11,369 ) 497,246 187,061 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 1,093,467 586,764 575,395 388,334 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 1,072,641 575,395 1,072,641 575,395

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics and Key Performance Indicators

This press release and the accompanying tables contain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards nor with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (collectively“GAAP”) metrics, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS. The inclusion of the non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. eToro believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide important supplemental information to management regarding financial and business trends used in assessing its results of operations. eToro believes excluding specified items provides a more meaningful comparison to the corresponding reporting periods and internal budgets and forecasts, assists investors in performing analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by investors and research analysts, provides management with a more relevant measure of operating performance and is more useful in assessing management performance.

eToro urges its investors to review the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure set forth herein, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

This press release includes key performance indicators that eToro's management uses to help evaluate the business, measure its performance, identify trends, prepare financial projections and make business decisions. eToro's key performance indicators include Funded Accounts, Assets Under Administration and Net Contribution. Definitions of performance indicators can be found in this press release.





ETORO GROUP LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Net income 68,742 59,184 215,696 192,381 Finance expense, net 3,081 2,491 11,432 4,642 Taxes on income 9,695 32,079 37,705 53,238 Share-base payment expense 4,028 3,313 16,160 27,150 Depreciation and amortization 3,822 3,097 12,973 11,337 Employee non-cash expense (1,824 ) 682 5,239 6,557 Transaction related costs - 1,283 10,891 1,281 Other expenses, net (621 ) 5,473 6,876 7,285 Adjusted EBITDA 86,923 107,602 316,972 303,871





ETORO GROUP LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Net income 68,742 59,184 215,696 192,381 Share-base payment expense 4,028 3,313 16,160 27,150 Amortization 1,221 906 3,768 3,085 Employee non-cash expense (1,824 ) 682 5,239 6,557 Transaction related costs - 1,283 10,891 1,281 Other expenses, net (1,502 ) 5,473 5,995 7,285 Adjusted net income before tax 70,665 70,841 257,749 237,739 Effective tax rate 12.4 % 35.2 % 14.9 % 21.70 % Tax impact (238 ) (4,098 ) (6,257 ) (9,831 ) Adjusted net income 70,427 66,744 251,492 227,908 Basic Shares Outstanding 86,740,531 75,676,247 83,503,592 75,595,967 Diluted Shares Outstanding 99,635,590 84,969,521 95,129,729 85,297,910 Basic GAAP EPS 0.79 0.78 2.58 2.55 Diluted GAAP EPS 0.69 0.70 2.27 2.26 Basic Non - GAAP EPS 0.81 0.88 3.01 3.01 Diluted Non - GAAP EPS 0.71 0.79 2.64 2.67





Definitions of Certain Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial metric that we define as net income adjusted to exclude finance and other expenses, net, taxes on income, share-based payment expense, depreciation and amortization, employee non-cash expense, one-time transaction costs and other expense.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted diluted EPS): Adjusted diluted EPS is a non-GAAP financial metric and is calculated by dividing the Adjusted Net Income attributable to common shareholders by the diluted shares outstanding during the period. Adjusted diluted EPS excludes the impact of the same non-recurring or non-operational items to provide investors with a normalized measure of profitability on a per-share basis.

Adjusted Net Income: Adjusted Net Income refers to the company's net income after making adjustments for non-recurring, one-time, or non-cash items such as restructuring charges, asset impairments, acquisition-related expenses, or gains/losses from discontinued operations.

Assets under administration (AUA): AUA reflects the aggregate fair value of assets held by users within the platform, including those held by third-party partners for execution or custody services, categorized as follows:



Crypto: Includes all cryptocurrencies and users' crypto assets held in eToro digital wallets.

Equities: Includes stocks, ETFs, and assets managed under the Spaceship program. Cash: Includes customers' uninvested cash (e.g., cash balances, eMoney balances, in-process cashouts), as well as cash used for margin or posted as collateral for leveraged positions.



Funded Accounts: Funded Accounts are users who have completed KYC, AML and other onboarding processes, activated their account, deposited funds, executed at least one trade at any time and have a positive account balance (invested or uninvested). Funded Accounts represent the deepest level of our user acquisition funnel and are the users from whom we generate total commission.

Net Contribution: Net Contribution reflects Total revenue and income, less the Cost of revenue from cryptoassets and Margin interest expense. We use Net Contribution to evaluate the net contributions of our users' activity on our platform before considering the overhead costs associated with our operations.

Net Contribution consists of the following five components, each representing revenue or income divided across our products based on the distinct patterns upon which we monetize users' activity on the platform. We evaluate the performance of our business and our success in both diversification and risk management across these five components:



Net Trading Contribution (Equities, Commodities and Currencies) is equal to our Net trading income from equities, commodities and currencies.

Net Trading Contribution (Cryptoassets) is equal to Revenue from cryptoassets plus Net trading income (loss) from cryptoasset derivatives less Cost of revenue from cryptoassets, excluding the net contributions from blockchain rewards and staking activity.

Net Interest Contribution represents Net interest contribution from users plus Other interest income plus the net contributions of staking activity, less Margin interest expense.

eToro Money comprises the vast majority of our Currency conversion and other income. It represents the income earned from our money management services, including currency conversions, withdrawals, interchange on our debit card, transfers of cryptoassets, and fees relating to our cryptoasset wallet services. Subscriptions and Other is the remainder of Currency conversion and other income not attributable to eToro Money plus the net contributions of blockchain rewards.



Net Income: Net income represents the company's total earnings or profit for a given period, calculated as total revenue minus all expenses, including operating costs, depreciation, interest, taxes, and other income or expenses. It reflects the company's overall profitability according to GAAP standards.

